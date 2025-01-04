Magic Johnson gives President Biden assist at Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony

Earvin "Magic" Johnson has a long list of accolades to his name across his Hall of Fame basketball career, including five NBA championships, three NBA Finals MVPs, three league MVPs and an Olympic gold medal.

Add a Presidential Medal of Freedom to the list.

President Biden awarded Johnson and 18 other recipients the nation’s highest civilian honor on Saturday. "Thank you for all you've done to help this country," Biden said to the recipients during a ceremony at the White House.

When it came to dishing the medals, Biden needed an assist from Johnson, who just so happens to be a four-time NBA assists leader for the Los Angeles Lakers. The 6-foot-9 Hall of Famer squatted down in front of Biden so the president could place the medal around his neck, a move that drew laughs from the crowd in the East Room.

Johnson flashed a thumbs up sign and the two embraced afterward.

President Joe Biden reacts while awarding Former NBA player Earvin "Magic" Johnson the Presidential Medal of Freedom in the East Room of the White House on January 4, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Biden is awarding 19 recipients with the nation's highest civilian honor.

Johnson was drafted out of Michigan State with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1979 NBA Draft by the Lakers, where he ushered in the era of "Showtime" Lakers until he abruptly retired in 1991 after contracting HIV. "His honesty about his HIV status shattered stigmas and saved lives," the White House emcee announced on Saturday as Biden presented Johnson his medal. Johnson briefly played for the Lakers in 1996 before retiring for good.

He went on to become a successful entrepreneur and sports team owner. He's in the ownership groups for MLB’s Los Angeles Dodgers, the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks, the NFL's Washington Commanders, Los Angeles FC in MLS and the NWSL's Washington Spirit. His philanthropic work also supports underserved communities through his Magic Johnson Foundation.

Johnson, 65, said he was "so humbled and overwhelmed with emotion" to be recognized.

"Never in my wildest dreams would I have imagined that this kid from Lansing, MI would one day grow up and receive one of the highest civilian awards of the United States," Johnson, a 12-time All-Star, wrote on X. "To be in the company of so many remarkable individuals is both humbling and inspiring. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to President Biden for his leadership and for recognizing the contributions of so many who are working to make a difference in our nation, especially inner cities of America, and across the world."

Johnson added: "This award is not just mine; it belongs to everyone who has helped me become the person and businessman I am today... It also belongs to everyone who has dedicated themselves to the causes of freedom, justice, and equality. I accept this honor with a deep sense of responsibility. It serves as a reminder of the work still ahead and the change we can all help bring about! I promise to keep working to make a positive difference for our country and the world."

I am so humbled and overwhelmed with emotion right now. It is an absolute honor and privilege that President Joe Biden selected me for the esteemed Presidential Medal of Freedom award. Never in my wildest dreams would I have imagined that this kid from Lansing, MI would one day… pic.twitter.com/3gFsus16cA — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 4, 2025

Johnson was among 19 recipients awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Biden, including Inter Miami soccer star Lionel Messi, former Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary Clinton, U2 musician Bono, longtime Vogue editor-and-chief Anna Wintour and actors Denzel Washington and Michael J. Fox.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is presented to "individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors," according to the White House.

Messi was unable to accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Biden on Saturday due to a scheduling issue.

Contributing: Safid Deen

