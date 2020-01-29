Magic Johnson opens up about Kobe Bryant's greatness: 'We idolized each other'

Lakers great Magic Johnson visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday, just two days after the tragic death of his friend Kobe Bryant. Magic admitted that he is still grieving over the loss, but said, "Kobe would want us all to carry on and be great in our lives."

Kobe, along with his daughter Gianna and 7 other people, died Sunday after in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles county on Sunday.

Shortly after the the crash, Magic took to Twitter to share pictures and issue a statement about the 41-year-old basketball player. In one of the tweets he referred to Kobe as "the greatest Laker of all time." And during his visit with Jimmy Kimmel he explained why.

Kobe never made an excuse," Magic told Jimmy. "Whether he was tired, hurt, he played through everything. The man gave us everything that he had."

Magic also credited Kobe with ushering in a new era of Laker's dominance, bringing 5 NBA Championships to the franchise and establishing the Staples Center as one of the greatest venues in sports.

"Every night you came to Staples Center, you knew you were going to see some special and something great you have never seen in your life," said Magic, adding "That was Kobe Bryant."

While Magic contends Kobe was the greatest Laker of all time, he admitted there is one category in which they are completely even. When asked about who hated losing more, Magic said, "Both of us….we both hated losing. We both enjoyed winning and especially winning in Los Angeles for the Lakers."