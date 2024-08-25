Magic Johnson ripped Anthony Edwards after hearing his controversial thoughts about older NBA generations

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 08: Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations Earvin "Magic" Johnson watches the Lakers take on the Boston Celtics during the 2017 Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 8, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Boston won 86-81. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775003578 ORIG FILE ID: 811188690

I don't think it's a stretch to say that if you want to offend Magic Johnson, you really have to go out of your way.

Beyond his jovial charm whenever he appears in public, the Los Angeles Lakers legend is famous for almost always making anodyne, often completely neutral statements about the NBA and other sports on his Twitter account -- except for when the Boston Celtics won the 2024 title -- because he doesn't want to hurt anyone's feelings.

However, Johnson couldn't help himself when he heard about Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards ripping the apparent lack of skill from older NBA players.

In an interview with Stephen A. Smith, Johnson said he wouldn't respond to Edwards' opinion ... before stating that he doesn't acknowledge basketball players who haven't won championships. PHEW.

"I never respond to a guy who's never won a championship... He didn't win a college championship, I don't even know if he won a high school championship."



Magic Johnson didn't hold back while responding to Anthony Edwards' comments 👀😳



The crucial part of that insult is that Johnson wasn't just talking about Edwards not winning an NBA title. He also meant in college (Edwards played at Georgia from 2019 to 2020, where the Bulldogs didn't qualify for the men's NCAA tournament on either occasion) and in high school (Edwards did actually win a Georgia high school state championship, which Johnson admitted to being unsure about).

From that perspective, what a fiery comeback from a guy who won a high school state title in Lansing, the men's NCAA title with Michigan State, and five NBA championships with the Lakers.

Edwards was just being himself by ripping older generations for what he perceived as a lack of basketball ability. That's classic Anthony Edwards shining through. Take it or leave it. But now he has drawn the ire of Magic Johnson, perhaps the nicest man in major American sports -- a guy who might drop a nice coat on a pothole filled with rainwater in the street for a random stranger to walk across.

It's not quite winning an NBA championship, but I'd almost consider that an achievement in itself.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Magic Johnson ripped Anthony Edwards after hearing his controversial thoughts about older NBA generations