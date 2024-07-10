Magic Johnson Takes Jimmy Kimmel Cutout on Yacht Vacation: 'Star of the Night'

Johnson's move comes after the late-night talk show host hilariously photoshopped himself into a handful of the NBA legend's vacation pictures

Earvin "Magic" Johnson/Instagram Magic Johnson, cardboard cutout of Jimmy Kimmel

Magic Johnson's summer yacht adventure has a new passenger onboard — Jimmy Kimmel. Well, sort of.

Days after the talk show host, 56, hilariously photoshopped himself into a handful of the NBA legend's vacation photos, Johnson, 64, returned the favor by bringing a cardboard cutout of Kimmel along for the summer getaway.

"I sent my plane to pick up my good friend Jimmy Kimmel to join in on the fun in Saint-Tropez for the day," Johnson joked in an Instagram post on Monday, July 8.

The post began with a photo of Magic, his wife Earleatha "Cookie" Johnson, 65, and their fellow travelers wearing '80s clothing while posing with a cutout of Kimmel, also dressed in retro attire.

Included in the post was a short video of the cutout positioned in between two chefs.

"I knew he was a jack of all trades but between taking over the dance floor and showing off his culinary skills to Chef Daisy and Pastry Chef Hannah, he was the star of the night! 😂," continued Magic in the caption.

Jimmy Kimmel/Instagram Jimmy Kimmel photoshopped into Magic Johnson's family vacation photo

Cedric The Entertainer, who is one of the famous faces on the trip with Magic, jokingly commented on the post, "Right after this picture Jimmy try to show us he could swim, He forgot he was cardboard, got soggy and sank… now he’s down there w/ Nemo. 🏊‍♀️🐡🐠🐋."

The comment also seemed to reference the last Photoshop image Kimmel uploaded, which shows him and his Jimmy Kimmel Live! sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez swimming in the background of one of Magic's vacation photos.

Fans couldn't help but be happy for Kimmel to be one step closer to officially joining Magic on vacation.

"I’ve been waiting for this moment. Jimmy finally got to party with the crew. I hope he knows how to electric slide. 😂😂😂," one fan wrote.

Jimmy Kimmel/Instagram Jimmy Kimmel and Guillermo Rodriguez photoshopped into Magic Johnson's vacation photo

"Jimmy is going to pop up! I see it coming," another quipped.

While photoshopping himself onto Magic's vacation photos has become a tradition, Kimmel previously joked while interviewing Samuel L. Jackson in 2022 that he has been asking Magic for a vacation invitation for "six years" to no avail.

"Each time, you say yes and then Magic dodges the question. Each time summer comes and I’m sitting at home and then I eventually look at Instagram and there you guys are on the trip. I notice that I’m not on it with you," said Kimmel at the time.



