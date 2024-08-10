Magic Johnson and Wife Cookie Make a Romantic Stop in Venice During Annual Yacht Vacation

"Now it’s time to settle in and watch the Olympics," the former 1992 Dream Team member said

Magic Johnson/ Instagram Magic Johnson and Cookie in Venice

Magic Johnson and his wife Earlitha "Cookie" Johnson are enjoying their summer travels together.

The couple, who are just one month shy of celebrating their 33rd wedding anniversary, are known for their luxurious annual yacht trips during the warmer months, complete with a gang of famous faces.

However, in recent weeks, Magic, 64, and Cookie, 65, have been making time for each other.

“We had a marvelous day today in the beautiful Venice, Italy!” the billionaire and former professional basketball player captioned an Aug. 7 Instagram carousel of himself and his longtime love.

For the cover image, the husband and wife posed under a gondola sign wearing coordinating red looks while one of the famous boats was moored in the canal.

Magic wore a white Dior T-shirt with a red logo and matching shorts. Cookie stood beside him smiling in a crimson dress and sandals and black Hermes Constance bag.

In the photos that followed, there was one of the businessman smiling for a picture once they were seated on the boat, as well as videos showing off the scenery from the ride.

On Thursday, Aug. 8, he shared more images from Italy with his wife.

“We enjoyed an amazing lunch today at Belmond Cipriani at Hotel Cipriani! Now it’s time to settle in and watch the Olympics 🍿,” the former Olympian captioned another set of photos. Johnson was a member of Team USA's 1992 men's basketball squad nicknamed The Dream Team. They won gold in Barcelona.

Like the previous pics, Magic showed the pair posing together — this time adding a few slides of the longtime couple having lunch together on the water from the hotel’s restaurant.

Before making time for just the two of them, Cookie and Magic spent time abroad with friends.

Their notable bunch included a couples trip with LaTanya and Samuel L. Jackson, John and Vicki Palmer, and Cedric the Entertainer and Lorna Wells.

"Today, we had an amazing day exploring in Palma de Mallorca, Spain with our friends! We visited one of the largest Mediterranean Gothic churches in Spain that took over 400 years to build," the Believing in Magic author wrote in one of his captions.

Magic Johnson/Instagram Magic Johnson and friends in Ibiza

The group’s travels caught the eye of many, including Jimmy Kimmel who began photoshopping himself into their vacation photos as a way to hilariously live vicariously through the friends.

“¡Buenos Días from Ibiza! #MagicSummer,” Kimmel, 56, captioned a July 2 Instagram post of himself added to a photo of Magic and Cookie aboard a yacht.

After a followup faux post from the late night talk show host, Samuel, 75, jokingly called Kimmel out for not contributing financially to the group trip.

“@jimmykimmel still got Alligator Arms when the check comes!!” the Secret Invasion star wrote under the altered image.

