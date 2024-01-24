'All magical things must come to an end': Tokyo Police Club announces breakup

TORONTO — Canadian indie rock band Tokyo Police Club is calling it quits.

The Newmarket, Ont.-formed act says it's planning "one last big bash" later this year and will play two nights in Toronto before breaking up.

Tickets for the shows at Toronto's History on Nov. 28 and 29 will go on sale to the general public on Friday, and additional concert dates will be announced leading up to the final shows.

Tokyo Police Club was formed when its four members were still in high school. They rose to popularity in the Toronto indie scene with their 2006 EP "A Lesson in Crime" and its single "Nature of the Experiment."

In 2007, they performed on David Letterman with the host's Toronto-born band leader Paul Shaffer joining them on tambourine, and soon the band was name-dropped on an episode of "Desperate Housewives," then one of the top-rated U.S. network programs.

It led to a 2008 appearance on the prime-time soap opera where Tokyo Police Club competed in a battle of the bands with a group started by the men of Wisteria Lane.

They released eight full-length albums and EPs over their career, including their latest "TPC" in 2018.

"Tokyo Police Club will always stand for the connection we have shared ever since we were teenagers, and it's brought so many amazing people and moments into our lives," the band said in a statement on Tuesday.

"This band has meant so much to us for so many years, but all magical things must come to an end."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2024.

David Friend, The Canadian Press