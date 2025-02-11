Magistrate given warning over pro-Palestinian posts

A magistrate who posted "politically sensitive" pro-Palestinian content on social media has been issued with formal advice for misconduct.

Kirk Master, who sits on the Leicestershire and Rutland bench, was issued with the advice after it was found that his actions had the "potential to damage the reputation of magistrates".

The Judicial Conduct Investigations Office (JCIO) said concern had been raised that Mr Master had made a number of "politically sensitive posts" on X, in "support of the Palestinian cause in the Middle East".

Mr Master accepted responsibility for the posts but did not agree that they could lead to the conclusion that he could be biased in decision-making.

'Independence and impartiality'

He added he did not refer to his judicial status in any of the posts, took his role "extremely seriously and would never consciously let his own opinions impact his judicial role".

An investigation found that by posting on a politically sensitive matter, Mr Master had "not demonstrated the standards expected" of a judicial office holder.

In recommending formal advice, a nominated judge found that the magistrate "had failed to take into account that his posts could cast doubt on his independence and impartiality".

They also found that this, along with the potential to damage the reputation of the magistracy, amounted to misconduct.

In a statement issued on Friday, a spokesperson for the JCIO said: "Mr Justice Keehan and the Lord Chancellor agreed with the findings and issued Mr Master with formal advice.

"In making this decision, they took into consideration that Mr Master had no previous findings of misconduct against him, had accepted responsibility for his actions and agreed to reflect on the consequences of what he'd done."

According to the JCIO, the social media guidance for the judiciary states that judicial office holders should be aware of the risk of undermining trust and confidence in the judiciary by expressing, or appearing to endorse, views that could cast doubt on the objectivity.

The guidance further states that they should also not comment on matters of controversy.

