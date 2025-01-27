Magnitude 3.8 earthquake strikes New England - with shaking felt in Boston and Maine

A 3.8-magnitude earthquake originating in York Harbor, Maine shook New England today, with tremors felt as far south as Boston.

The earthquake occurred 8 miles underground at 10:22 a.m. local time, according to the United States Geological Service. Small earthquakes are fairly common in Maine, with several typically happening each year, according to the state’s geological service.

“This is like a once-in-every-five-years type of earthquake,” John Ebel, a senior scientist with Boston College’s Weston Observatory, told WBZ-TV.

Still, residents were surprised by the sudden shaking — especially those in Massachusetts.

“It was brief, 5-8 seconds but my entire house shook and I had couple loud bangs that I’m not sure what they were. It was pretty intense for something that small and brief,” one Massachusetts resident told WCVB.

“It lasted about 5-10 seconds and a pocket door near me was rattling and I could feel the vibration under my feet and my body on my couch,” another resident told the outlet. “My husband came out of his office right away and asked ‘was that a tremor?’”

More to come...