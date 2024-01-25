Magnitude 4.2 earthquake rocks San Bernardino, rattling Southern Californians

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — A magnitude 4.2 earthquake shook parts of Southern California on Wednesday night, according to the United States Geological Survey, rattling dishes and bolting residents out of their dinner seats.

The earthquake occurred shortly after 7:40 p.m. local time, nearly 2 miles southwest of San Bernardino, California, and at a depth of around 9.6 miles. Its magnitude was initially estimated "at/above magnitude 4.5" but was later downgraded, the USGS said.

"Good evening Southern California! Did you feel the M4.2 quake about 2 miles south of San Bernardino at 7:43 pm?" USGS ShakeAlert said on X, formerly Twitter.

The earthquake was felt in the counties of Riverside, Los Angeles, and Orange, according to the USGS' intensity map. Along the coast, tremors were also felt in the northern area of San Diego County.

There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries. The USGS is asking residents to report if they felt the quake and where they were located during the earthquake, among other questions.

San Bernardino is a city about 60 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

