A magnitude 4.8 earthquake in southwestern South Korea cracks walls and leaves other minor damage

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A magnitude 4.8 earthquake cracked walls, spilled items from store shelves and caused other minor damage in a fishing community in southwestern South Korea on Wednesday, but no injuries have been reported.

The earthquake in Buan, which had an estimated depth of 8 kilometers (5 miles), was the strongest detected in South Korea this year.

The National Fire Agency said it so far confirmed eight minor cases of property damage in Buan and the nearby city of Iksan, including cracked walls at homes and a warehouse, at least two broken wall tiles and at least one broken window. It was also strong enough to knock items off store shelves.

Jo Yoo-jin, an official at the North Joella province fire department, said officials received nearly 80 calls from area residents who felt the shaking. More than 200 other similar calls were placed by residents in other regions, including 38 in the central North Chungcheong province and seven in the country’s capital, Seoul, according to the National Fire Agency.

There were no reports of injuries as of Wednesday morning.

South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-Soo, the country’s No. 2 official behind President Yoon Suk Yeol, instructed officials to guard against the possibility of aftershocks and prepare for safely evacuating residents and protecting key infrastructure such as power plants and transportation networks.

South Korea’s Nuclear Safety and Security Commission said it assessed that the earthquake did not affect the safety at any of the country’s nuclear power plants and that it didn’t find any abnormalities after conducting emergency inspections.

The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Earthquake reported in upstate SC county. Here’s what we know

    Anyone who felt the shaking can contact the U.S. Geological Survey.

  • IMF Expects China to Reschedule Billions in Argentina’s Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund expects China to reschedule payments on part of the $18 billion swap line that it has extended to Argentina, a key step that frees up cash amid President Javier Milei’s deep budget cuts and helps sustain the fund’s massive fiscal support program for the country. Most Read from BloombergHunter Biden Convicted of Gun Charges by Jury in DelawareApple Hits Record After Introducing ‘AI for the Rest of Us’Dozens of CVS Generic Drug Recalls Expose Link to

  • Project 2025: The Trump presidency wish list, explained

    An influential think tank wants the Federal Reserve and Department of Education to be abolished, among other ideas.

  • Megabus Owner Coach USA Files Bankruptcy, Looks to Sell Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Bus company Coach USA, owner of the Megabus brand, filed for bankruptcy, saying it was unable to recover from a decline in ridership brought on by the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergHunter Biden Convicted of Gun Charges by Jury in DelawareApple Hits Record After Introducing ‘AI for the Rest of Us’Dozens of CVS Generic Drug Recalls Expose Link to Tainted FactoriesPimco Warns of More Regional Bank Failures on Property PainStocks Rise as Solid Treasury Sale Spurs CPI Bets: Markets

  • New pipe arrives for water-restricted Calgarians; full service still days away

    CALGARY — A new section of water pipe was set to arrive in Calgary on Tuesday, as the city’s mayor urged residents to stay the course, conserve and keep the taps from running dry.

  • After Paramount Merger Talks Collapse, Skydance CEO David Ellison Tells Staff: ‘We Are Stronger Because of This Process’

    David Ellison, chief executive of Skydance Media, thanked employees of his company for their focus as he was engaged in a months-long bid to merge with Paramount Global. And even though that effort failed, he said that Skydance is stronger after having gone through the M&A cycle. On Tuesday, Shari Redstone’s National Amusements, the controlling …

  • US to widen sanctions on sale of semiconductor chips to Russia, sources say

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government plans on Wednesday to announce wider sanctions on the sale of semiconductor chips and other goods to Russia, with the goal of targeting third-party sellers in China, sources familiar with the plans said late on Tuesday. The moves are part of a broad push by the Biden administration to respond to Russia's efforts to circumvent Western sanctions and choke off its war effort against Ukraine. The administration will announce it is broadening existing export controls to include U.S.-branded goods, not just those made in the United States, the sources said.

  • Strictly's Amy to tell cancer story in documentary

    Dancer Amy Dowden was diagnosed after finding a lump on her breast the night before her honeymoon.

  • Virginia NAACP sues school board for reinstating Confederate names

    The Virginia NAACP sued a county school board Tuesday over its reinstatement of Confederate military names to two schools, accusing it of embracing segregationist values and subjecting Black students to a racially discriminatory educational environment.

  • Damaged politics sees voter trust at record low

    New research finds voters "almost never" trust politicians to tell the truth or put the UK first.

  • RBC takes step towards Reconciliation

    RBC has become the first bank in Canada to launch a Truth and Reconciliation Office. The new office, now under the banner RBC Origins, will join the RBC Indigenous Banking strategy team, in order to apply a Reconciliation framework to its corporate policy and activities involving Indigenous people, their lands, and their resources. “We did this because we want to accelerate Reconciliation at RBC,” said Chinyere Eni, head of RBC Origins. We are the largest company in the country and we are very c

  • Steve Carell Reveals the Advice He Gave The Office Spinoff’s New Star

    Steve Carell knows a thing or two about running an office. Or The Office, we should say. The man formerly known as Michael Scott revealed that actor Domhnall Gleeson, who is set to star in the upcoming spinoff of The Office, reached out to Carell before he said yes to the role. (The two recently …

  • Younger homeowners more likely to be financially stressed: survey

    Roughly six in 10 Canadians with a mortgage are financially stressed, with younger homeowners more likely to be under pressure.

  • Apple will no longer be 'missing out' with new AI initiative

    Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook redefined the meaning of AI in his keynote address at the company's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), where Apple showcased its newest "Apple Intelligence" features and capabilities. Shares of Apple surged to an all-time high Tuesday. Synovus Trust Senior Portfolio Manager Dan Morgan explains to Yahoo Finance why Apple's foray into artificial intelligence is still a good thing despite being late to the game. "Instead of hitting like a grand slam home run like Nvidia (NVDA) with a Blackwell chip or Microsoft (MSFT) buying ChatGPT, they're [Apple] going to do it a little bit at a time with their current product mix, and they outline that roadmap at the meeting," Morgan says. "So I think it's a positive. It gets a new frame of thought surrounding Apple stock in terms of their AI initiatives," For more expert insight and the latest market action, click&nbsp;here&nbsp;to watch this full episode of Market Domination Overtime. This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan

  • Nicolle Wallace Flags A ‘Slow-Moving Scandal’ Involving Donald Trump And Fox News

    The MSNBC anchor called out the conservative network.

  • Trump Demands Biden Remove Ad of Him Calling Dead Soldiers ‘Suckers’ and ‘Losers’

    Donald Trump on Sunday called for President Joe Biden to take down an attack ad featuring a series of quotes attributed to the Republican in which he mocks dead soldiers.The former president’s demand came on the same day that Biden honored fallen troops in a visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France, the burial ground that Trump chose not to visit in 2018 and was later reported to have done so while describing the site as “filled with losers.” Trump has denied making the remark—and an

  • Fox News Host’s ‘Totally Real’ Description Of Donald Trump Has People Laughing

    Emily Compagno’s spin on the former president’s rambling Las Vegas speech was ridiculed on social media.

  • U.S. officials discussed hitting Canada with trade sanctions over Quebec's language law

    U.S government officials have discussed behind closed doors the possibility of imposing trade sanctions on Canada over Quebec's controversial Bill 96 language law, CBC News has learned.Documents obtained by CBC News under the U.S. freedom of information law also reveal that American government officials are being told that the implementation of Bill 96 could result in fewer American products being shipped to Canada — not just to Quebec.According to the documents, officials from the Office of the

  • J.D. Vance Reveals Donald Trump Vetting Question For Running Mate And Irony Is Dead

    Many critics mocked the Ohio Republican with the same response.

  • MAGA Nation Finds Reason to Be Furious Over Hunter Biden Conviction

    Hunter Biden is now officially the first son of a sitting president to be convicted of a crime. And while the landmark verdict during an election year might seem like a surefire way to excite Donald Trump supporters, the MAGA nation is still steaming mad about it online.Because, of course, they are.“This trial has been nothing more than a distraction from the real crimes of the Biden Crime Family, which has raked in tens of millions of dollars from China, Russia and Ukraine,” the Trump campaign