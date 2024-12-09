Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hits Nevada
A 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck in Nevada Monday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake could be felt in the KCRA newsroom in Sacramento.
A 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck in Nevada Monday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake could be felt in the KCRA newsroom in Sacramento.
The Russian-born, American artist has garnered critical acclaim for her subtle, unnerving images of Florida’s collapsing pastel-pink landscapes.
Experts say the multi-billion project would be a 'death sentence' for the Shompen people.
Spoiler alert: Some of you will have to settle for a day that’s merely merry and bright.
Stay alert for slick roads as freezing rain falls throughout portions of Ontario on Monday
Beware slick roads across southern Ontario through Sunday morning as snowfall continues
Explosive weather bomb to bring snow, rain, and freezing rain across portions of Eastern Canada later this week. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network has more details on this developing story.
A shocking temperature contrast from Canada's north to the southern U.S. was seen over the weekend. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Slippery roads are in the forecast for the morning commute on Monday. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.
Some areas could see more than 20 cm of snow by Monday
WATCH: Global News Meteorologist Peter Quinlan says this November was wetter than normal with the transition to winter.
DIEPPE, N.B. — Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says Ottawa will spend more than $1 billion on growing New Brunswick's clean electricity grid.
Scientists used satellite imagery to confirm that a previously undiscovered tornado tore through the Australian outback in late 2022
A unique weather bomb will develop over Eastern Canada and the Eastern United States this week, bringing a blast of chilly precipitation with it
A blast of heavy snow over parts of the eastern Prairies has resulted in road and highway closures, as well as several school closures.
The world's oldest known wild bird has laid an egg at the estimated age of 74 on a North Pacific island, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said.
A plume of hot ash and gases up to three kilometers (1.8 miles) high forced residents to seek shelter after a volcano in the Philippines erupted on Monday. There were no immediate reports of casualties in the latest explosion of Mount Kanlaon, on central Negros island, but authorities shut schools and imposed a nighttime curfew after several villages were hit by ashfalls that clouded the the visibility of motorists and sparked health concerns. “It sounded like a cannon,” Mayor Jose Chubasco Cardenas of Canlaon city, which lies southeast of the volcano, told The Associated Press by telephone.
RCMP say one of two men charged in relation to a homicide on White Bear First Nation has been taken to custody.Jeremy Whitebear, 22, was arrested on Dec. 7, according to a Sunday news release from RCMP. He is charged with second-degree murder.Police responded to a call on the Saskatchewan First Nation early Tuesday morning and found 33-year-old Talon Lonethunder dead in a home. White Bear First Nation is about 185 kilometres southeast of Regina.The other suspect, Dwanye Maxie, 26, is still on th
System bringing messy roads in the prairies will end soon. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network sheds more light on the details.
AMCHITKA ISLAND, Alaska (AP) — A series of moderate to strong earthquakes that struck Alaska's western Aleutian Islands and offshore areas Sunday comprised what scientists call a “swarm," but the state's earthquake monitors said the seismic events should not cause residents to worry.
(Bloomberg) -- China’s solar equipment manufacturers are learning they need to exercise restraint to survive.Most Read from BloombergA Chicago Skyscraper Cements the Legacy of a Visionary Postmodern ArchitectNYC’s Run-Down Bus Terminal Gets Approval for $10 Billion RevampKansas City Looks Back on its Long, Costly Ride With MicrotransitMore than 30 of the top companies signed up to a program of self-discipline at the China Photovoltaic Industry Association’s annual meeting last week, in an agreem