A magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes wakes people on the Mexico-Guatemala border

The Canadian Press
·2 min read

TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — A strong earthquake shook the border of Mexico and Guatemala early Sunday, driving frightened residents into the streets.

The temblor struck just before 6 a.m. near the Mexican border town of Suchiate, where a river by the same name divides the two countries. The epicenter was just off the Pacific coast, 10 miles (16 kilometers) west-southwest of Brisas Barra de Suchiate where the river empties into the sea.

The earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.4, according to the U.S. Geological Survey and a depth of 47 miles (75 kilometers).

In Mexico, there were no immediate reports of damage, but more mountainous, remote parts of the border are prone to landslides.

Across the border Guatemala's national disaster prevention agency shared photos of small landslides onto highways in the Quetzaltenango region and large cracks in walls in a hospital in San Marcos on its social media accounts, but there were no reports of deaths.

In Tapachula, near the border, civil defense brigades were moving through the city looking for signs of damage.

Didier Solares, an official with Suchiate's Civil Defense agency, said so far they had not found damage.

“Luckily, everything is good,” Solares said. “We are talking with companies, to the (rural areas) via radio and there's nothing, there's no damage thank God,” he said.

The early morning quake still gave people a fright.

In the mountainous and picturesque colonial city of San Cristobal, the shaking was strong.

“Here we got up because we have the seismic alert service,” said resident Joaquin Morales. “The alert woke me up because it comes 30 seconds before (the quake).”

In Tuxtla Chico, a town near Tapachula, María Guzmán, a teacher said: “It was horrible, it felt strong. It was a real scare.”

Edgar M. Clemente, The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Smoky struggles for Alberta

    New and old fires in northern BC are providing thick smoke for southern Alberta

  • Missed the dazzling northern lights show? You might get another chance Saturday night

    A second chance to view the magnificent auroras produced by a series of solar flares and coronal mass ejections from the sun will arrive Saturday evening in case you missed the previous night’s spectacle.

  • World's Largest Vacuum to Suck Carbon From Atmosphere Turns On for First Time

    Suck It, Carbon A new carbon capture facility that claims to be the biggest of its kind in the world, began quite literally sucking the carbon from the atmosphere this week. The plant called "Mammoth" by Swiss company Climeworks kicked off operations in Iceland on Wednesday, CNN reports, grabbing the available carbon from the air […]

  • What La Niña could mean for Canada’s upcoming summer

    Folks along the East Coast should prepare for a long hurricane season ahead

  • 'A breathtaking sight': Canadians in awe over vibrant northern lights across the country — see the photos

    A powerful solar storm provided millions of people worldwide with a rare sight of the Aurora borealis.

  • Fort McMurray under evacuation alert due to out-of-control wildfire nearby

    FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — An evacuation alert was issued in Alberta for Fort McMurray on Friday evening as an out-of-control wildfire burned nearby. Residents in the northern oilsands hub and the nearby community of Saprae Creek were told to be ready to leave on short notice. Jody Butz, regional fire chief and director of emergency management for the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, said in a video update posted on Facebook late Friday that the two communities were not at risk and winds were

  • Extreme geomagnetic storm may spark widespread auroras over Canada on Friday

    Fingers crossed for clear conditions Friday night as the potential grows for widespread auroras across Canada

  • B.C. halts new jade mining in northwest, five-year transition for existing operations

    VICTORIA — British Columbia has prohibited mining activities on new jade tenures in the northwest, while setting a five-year wind-down period for existing operators. A statement from the Ministry of Energy and Mines says officials have been working closely with First Nations to address concerns about the effects of jade mining on sensitive alpine environments in the area near Dease Lake. It says an order under the Environment and Land Use Act was necessary to protect the area from further harm a

  • Cruise Ship Alarmed to Discover a 50,000-Pound Dead Whale Stuck to the Front of It, Seemingly After Getting Run Down and Dying

    A Fish Tale A cruise ship came to port on Saturday with a surprising and stinky stowaway: a dead, rotting whale was found on its bow, The New York Times reports. And preliminary signs from an investigation point to the aquatic mammal, an endangered sei whale, and the boat colliding because the carcass — weighing […]

  • Trails closed after bear attacks woman at estuary in Squamish, B.C.

    SQUAMISH, B.C. — Officials say a woman was attacked by a bear while she was walking her dog at a nature estuary in Squamish, B.C. British Columbia's Conservation Officer Service says in a Facebook post that the trails have been closed since the attack happened Friday, when the woman was walking her dog and it ran off into thick bush. Officers say the woman then noticed two bear cubs and was "suddenly charged" by an accompanying female bear, suffering non-life-threatening injuries in the attack.

  • New seafloor maps show storm impacts in Halifax Harbour

    Technological advances have given scientists a window into how everything from storms to ship anchors affect the ocean floor in Halifax Harbour. Nathan Coleman reports on some of their findings.

  • Renewed risk for storms builds in Alberta on Sunday

    As temperatures soar, the risk of thunderstorms increases on the Prairies this weekend, bringing threats of heavy rain, small hail and strong winds.

  • N.W.T. snake assessed as 'species of concern'

    The only known reptile in the Northwest Territories could soon be added to the territory's list of species of risk. The red-sided garter snake lives around Fort Smith, but after last summer's wildfires burned much of their habitat in the South Slave, the territory's species at risk committee is reporting that the snake's population is under threat. Johanna Stewart, a researcher studying the red-sided garter snake population in Fort Smith, says she's been visiting areas where there are typically

  • Trudeau points to fire fight, says Meta news ban degrades safety as it makes billions

    WEST KELOWNA, B.C. — Canada's dispute with Meta is a "test moment" for the country to stand against the social media giant that's making billions off people, but taking no responsibility for the well-being of communities it profits from, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday. Trudeau made his comments in West Kelowna, one of several B.C. communities involved in evacuations of thousands of people last summer, while information about wildfires and escape routes were blocked on Meta's Facebook

  • Northern lights could reach AL this weekend. See if aurora visibility gets this far south

    The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center issued a severe watch for the event, which is the first since 2005. The rare storm will create an aurora for certain parts of the country, resembling the northern lights.

  • Wildfire that triggered evacuation of Fort Nelson, B.C. caused by downed tree: mayor

    FORT NELSON, B.C. — The northeastern British Columbia municipality where thousands have evacuated due to a fast-growing wildfire nearby urged all remaining residents to leave immediately Saturday despite improving weather conditions. In a joint statement, the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality and Fort Nelson First Nation said that people staying behind despite the evacuation orders should be aware that "emergency medical services are not available, nor are groceries or other amenities." "Ut

  • Thunderstorms set to kick off the weekend for parts of the Prairies

    Folks on parts of the Prairies will dodge thunderstorms through the day on Saturday

  • It's not a matter of if a hurricane will hit Florida, but when, forecasters say

    SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — With the start of hurricane season less than a month away, U.S. officials who predict, prepare for and respond to natural disasters had a message for Floridians on Friday: It’s not a matter of if a hurricane will hit, but when. The 2024 hurricane season is expected to be busier than average. To ensure that people everywhere are prepared, officials visited residents in Sanford, a landlocked city in the middle of the Sunshine State. Even if they don't live on the coast, the of

  • Northern lights could be seen as far south as Alabama this weekend: NOAA

    Americans across the country may get a chance to see the northern lights this weekend. A series of solar flares and "explosions" from the sun may lead to geomagnetic storms that "can also trigger spectacular displays of aurora on Earth" from Friday evening through the weekend, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center said on Thursday. Because the geomagnetic storms are severe, Americans in many of the northern states and some in the lower Midwest will likely see the aurora borealis.

  • Strong solar storm could disrupt communications and produce northern lights in US

    An unusually strong solar storm hitting Earth could produce northern lights in the U.S. and potentially disrupt power and communications this weekend. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a rare severe geomagnetic storm warning Friday.