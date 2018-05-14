Magnum P.I. remake annoys fans with first picture

Justin Harp
There's something very important missing from CBS's reboot of Magnum P.I.


The US network is revamping the classic '80s action-adventure series, much like it has Hawaii Five-0 and MacGyver, and it's now dropped the first official photo.

Have a look below, and see if you can spot something iconic from Tom Selleck's version P.I. Thomas Magnum that's nowhere to be found:



Of course, we're talking about the tache. While it was never expressly made canon in the old Magnum P.I., we always just assumed that the hero gained his strength from his majestic facial hair.

The decision to drop the moustache for the new Magnum, Suicide Squad's Jay Hernandez, is genuinely baffling, and not just to us - Twitter seems genuinely unsettled by the lack of tache too:











Others just think this generic 'guy in a shiny red car' vision of Magnum P.I. is a bit crap:















The new Magnum P.I. actually comes from the impressive trio of Fast & Furious' Justin Lin, Peter M. Lenkov (24) and Eric Guggenheim (Parenthood)... so what the hell happened here?

Mercifully, Magnum, P.I. 2.0 will largely stick to its original premise of a former Navy SEAL opening up a P.I. business in Hawaii when it premieres this autumn on CBS. (Hopefully the lag will give Jay Hernandez enough time to grow a wicked tache.)

