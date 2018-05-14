Magnum P.I. remake annoys fans with first picture

From Digital Spy

There's something very important missing from CBS's reboot of Magnum P.I.





The US network is revamping the classic '80s action-adventure series, much like it has Hawaii Five-0 and MacGyver, and it's now dropped the first official photo.

Have a look below, and see if you can spot something iconic from Tom Selleck's version P.I. Thomas Magnum that's nowhere to be found:









Of course, we're talking about the tache. While it was never expressly made canon in the old Magnum P.I., we always just assumed that the hero gained his strength from his majestic facial hair.

The decision to drop the moustache for the new Magnum, Suicide Squad's Jay Hernandez, is genuinely baffling, and not just to us - Twitter seems genuinely unsettled by the lack of tache too:





It's not Magnum without a Detroit Tigers hat, a mustache, and shorts. - Greg Camp (@GregCamp82) May 14, 2018







Maybe they removed the mustache with CGI like they did in Justice League - Snoring Zombie #3™ (@snoringzombie3) May 14, 2018







No mustache no tuning in - Adam Russell™ (@TurdFurguson696) May 14, 2018







Is this going to crossover with @BlueBloods_CBS, so Tom Selleck's mustache can smack some sense into the producers of this unnecessary reboot? - Wade Trillson (@callofduvy) May 14, 2018







WTF?! Is the mustache going to be done in post?! BECAUSE I KNOW you aren't suggesting Magnum go around without it. - Dillen Danger! X-Con May 12th NYC (@DillenDanger) May 14, 2018





Others just think this generic 'guy in a shiny red car' vision of Magnum P.I. is a bit crap:











Stop it. There is ONLY one Thomas Magnum. pic.twitter.com/bInCe4Vah9 - Sheri Thompson (@SheriThompson1) May 14, 2018







This is Magnum and always will be. pic.twitter.com/6MQeHe9KX0 - Links 77 (@BulldogRing) May 14, 2018





























The new Magnum P.I. actually comes from the impressive trio of Fast & Furious' Justin Lin, Peter M. Lenkov (24) and Eric Guggenheim (Parenthood)... so what the hell happened here?

Mercifully, Magnum, P.I. 2.0 will largely stick to its original premise of a former Navy SEAL opening up a P.I. business in Hawaii when it premieres this autumn on CBS. (Hopefully the lag will give Jay Hernandez enough time to grow a wicked tache.)

