Mahomes Family Photo With Trump At Super Bowl Draws Some Online Jeers

Patrick Mahomes’ family took a photo with President Donald Trump in a luxury suite before the Super Bowl on Sunday, prompting jeers and sarcasm online.

Trump gave a thumbs-up while Randi Mahomes, mom of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, held up three fingers, presumably to signify her hope that the team would win an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl. Instead, her eldest son got sacked six times, and the Philadelphia Eagles won easily.

Mahomes’ little brother, Jackson Mahomes, and half-sister, Mia Randall, also joined in the pic, which Margo Martin, a special assistant to the president, shared on a White House X account.

Patrick Mahomes family stops by to say hello to President @realDonaldTrump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vGLTeULNZR — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) February 10, 2025

The Kansas City quarterback took pains to avoid publicly endorsing Trump or Kamala Harris in the presidential race. And he offered a measured reaction last week to Trump’s attendance at the big game.

But his mother made it clear she was on Team MAGA earlier in the season. “Make America great again, let’s do it, whoo!” the MAGA-hat-wearing Randi said in a video at a game in November.

Supporters of the Eagles and critics of the president poked fun at the image, given the shellacking the Chiefs got in the ensuing hours.

“No wonder the Chiefs are losing bigly,” one person wrote on X.

“And what’s the score now?” another snarked.

So much winning 🙄🤣 — Trump With Sign (@dunkontheman) February 10, 2025

And-then-they-lost…✍🏾 Fly 🦅 🦅 — MARVE 🩺👩🏾⚖️HUMBL OG, YBYRA WSCG, SMX (@marve_lowrie) February 10, 2025

Explains why they’re losing lmao — felpix (@felpix_) February 10, 2025

Losers. — Derek Cressman (@DerekCressman) February 10, 2025

That’s why they lost 😩😂 — #BigMommasHouse #Superstarxxx #Bbwbootyhole (@KnobSlobberz) February 10, 2025

🏝️🏝️



Hahahaha it’s a fact



Everything

Trump

Touches

Dies



Go Eagles 🦅



🏝️🏝️ — Keith 🏝 Aloha 🏝 (@KJNO816) February 10, 2025

