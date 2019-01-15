Mahomes Makes Young Chiefs Fans' Day by Gifting Headband

Two young Kansas City Chiefs fans got more than they bargained for after the Chiefs’ playoff win over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, January 12, when quarterback Patrick Mahomes gave one of them his headband.

Mahomes, 23, stopped on his way to the locker room to make nine-year-old Charlie Prender’s day.

Speaking to Storyful, Charlie’s mom, Alena, said it was a moment Charlie and his friend Brody would never forget. Credit: Alena Prenger via Storyful