Maid of Honor Bails on Wedding After Bride Tries to Set Her Up with Best Man Knowing She Has a Serious Boyfriend

A maid of honor is furious with the bride after she didn't invite the woman's long term boyfriend to the wedding and attempted to set her up with the best man instead

A maid of honor bailed on her friend's wedding after she says the woman overstepped her boundaries.

In a post from the popular Reddit page r/AITA, a maid of honor claims that the bride didn't invite her boyfriend to the wedding, and tried setting her up with the best man instead.



The user writes that when her friend asked her to be the maid of honor she initially thought the lack of a plus 1 was just a money-saving attempt by the bride.

However, the user explains that bride then asked her to drive the best man to and from the wedding, four hours each way, and she agreed. On the ride to the wedding, she said "he tried to make conversation that was just weird to me and I was just not into it and just trying to my best to be nice to him."

Once they arrived at the Airbnb the bridal party was staying at, it became apparent that she "was [staying] in a room with the best man."

The following day ahead of the rehearsal dinner, the maid of honor was "cornered" by the bride and groom, who told her that "the best man was an incredible guy and that I was blowing him off without really giving him a chance." The maid of honor reiterated that she was in a long-term relationship — and he wasn't invited.

The bride and maid of honor argued about how serious her relationship with the boyfriend could be, and the woman then decided to go home. "I got called all sorts of awful names going out of the room and packed up and left," she said.

"Anyways after the wedding I've had the bride, the groom and a lot of their friends call or message me telling how horrible of a person I was for just leaving the night before the wedding for no reason," she concluded. The maid of honor claims that no one was "receptive to my side of things" and now she thinks "maybe I overreacted by just leaving like that."

The Reddit community rallied around the maid of honor to tell her she was not the AH in this situation. Several Redditors were shocked by the bride's actions.

"This is so bizarre and I feel bad for the poor best man who probably has no idea Op has a boyfriend," one user said. "But even if she was single and it was a legitimate set up- I find [it] so creepy that OP was expected to share a room with a man she doesn’t know- and she wasn’t even told about it first."

"The bride literally doesn't care about your feelings, so you weren't really her MOH, just a prop she was using to further some other goal," another wrote.



Some users called out the bride and groom for disrespecting the maid of honor's relationship with her boyfriend. "Once they made you share a room with the guy, they lost any potential grace I might be willing to grant them for wanting the best for you," someone said. "They stomped all over your boundaries and your relationship. They're not your friends."

Another chimed in: "You had every right to leave when they disrespected your relationship and made you uncomfortable.

"This woman disrespected you beyond words," a third agreed. "I would never talk to her again."



"This was a wedding, not [a] Tinder and the bride and groom both were well aware of your long term boyfriend," someone pointed out.

