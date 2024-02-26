Maidstone United fans hope for another FA cup shock at Coventry

Fans of Maidstone United are hoping their side will be involved in another FA Cup shock at Coventry City.

After beating Championship side Ipswich Town in round four, The Stones will face the Sky Blues later, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.

Maidstone have sold 4,800 tickets for the fifth-round tie.

Fans were dreaming that the magic of the cup could continue for one more game against Coventry - who won the trophy themselves in 1987.

Among the Maidstone fans who snapped up their tickets on 16 February was Geoff, who now lives in Winchester.

He got up at 04.30 GMT to travel to The Gallagher Stadium to buy his ticket.

"I love The Stones - always have done, and always will do," he said.

His family members, Paul and Telisha, dressed up as banana's for the previous round.

Maidstone fans often dress in the team's colours - yellow and black - for matches.

Some Maidstone fans will be dressing up again for the fifth round, including Paul (centre left) and Telisha (right)

Paul said: "That Ipswich game was unreal and I can't believe what I saw that day.

"We'll be dressing up again. It will be in yellow again but it will be a surprise! It is the magic of the FA Cup."

Telisha added: "I lost my voice at the Ipswich game. I'm so looking forward to going to Coventry for the first time."

Fans George and Callum are travelling in an optimistic mood

George and Callum also got their tickets on general sale and plan to arrive in Coventry early.

George said: "We are looking forward to the day out. We will be getting up there early and checking the place out. (We'll) have a few beers as well."

Callum added: "Before the last round, we said we had seen no magic of the FA Cup this year and then we beat Ipswich. We are positive and optimistic. We are going to win it!"

Maidstone play in the National League South - the sixth tier of English and Welsh football.

Coventry City secured their place in the fifth round by beating fellow Championship side Sheffield Wednesday 4-1 in a replay.

With no replays in round five, the match will be decided on the night at the Coventry Building Society Arena, with extra-time and penalties being available if it is a draw.

Story continues

Commentary of the game is available on BBC Radio Kent.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on X, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.