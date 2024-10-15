Mail-in ballot counting begins. What it's telling us so far
Tuesday marked the first day that local boards of election could begin canvassing mail-in ballots. Marylanders have embraced voting by mail since it began en masse during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the early numbers revealed Tuesday are telling a story about the 2024 general election. By the start of Tuesday, elections officials said 262,000 Maryland voters had already returned a ballot, including about 35,000 in Anne Arundel County — more than a third of the total expected and a sign that voters are engaged and excited, elections officials told 11 News.