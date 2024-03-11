Mailman Assaulted in California Neighborhood

A US mail carrier was attacked while on the job in a Gardena, California, neighborhood on February 21.

Home security footage captured the moment a man followed the mail carrier down a driveway before hitting him in the back of the head. The mail carrier can be seen dropping his bag of envelopes, and attempts to confront his attacker but is slammed to the ground.

According to NBC Los Angeles, the mail carrier said the man was upset over a package he was expecting.

The Los Angeles Police Department told NBC LA they are investigating the incident, and the mail carrier is hoping for federal charges against his assailant, who was identified as a known “nuisance” by numerous neighbors, according to the report. Credit: Garrett Rodriguez via Storyful