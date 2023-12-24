The main risks to Britain’s economy in 2024 come from geopolitical uncertainty

Further instability in the Middle East raises the risk of disruption to energy markets. Houthi attacks in the Red Sea are already impacting global shipping - HOUTHI MILITARY MEDIA

The UK economy has been lacklustre over the last 12 months – but it has actually performed better than expected.

At the start of this year, GDP was widely forecast to shrink around 1pc during 2023 – not least due to high inflation and the Bank of England’s resulting interest rate rises.

While rates were 3.5pc last Christmas, the base borrowing cost has been held at 5.25 since August. The Monetary Policy Committee has raised rates 14 times since December 2021 – from a pandemic-era emergency low of 0.1pc.

All that monetary tightening has restricted bank lending and credit markets more generally. Thousands of businesses and millions of households have had to pay more in debt interest, curtailing investment and consumer spending.

Eighteen months ago, Bank of England economists warned Britain would enter recession – two consecutive quarters of economic contraction – by the end of 2022. GDP would keep falling throughout this year too, the Bank forecast, the longest decline since the 2008 crisis.

Yet the UK economy has been a lot more resilient, so far avoiding the post-lockdown recession that has hit Germany and the broader eurozone.

Yes, our economy has flatlined during the second half of this year – with the latest official revisions indicating GDP shrank 0.1pc during the three months to September. But more up-to-date survey data, as we enter 2024, point to a tentative economic recovery.

Inflation has dropped from 10.5pc last December to 3.9pc now – with much of that fall over the last two months. That has strengthened real wages and eased companies’ input costs, boosting both household and business confidence as the prospect of the MPC lowering rates comes closer into view.

The purchasing managers’ index, an authoritative business leaders’ survey, suggests private sector output expanded in December for the second month running. The latest economy-wide composite PMI survey reads 51.7, up from 50.7 last month – with readings above 50 pointing to economic growth.

Story continues

The manufacturing-focused PMI index fell to just 46.4 this month, down from 47.2 in November – as factories endure high electricity costs and ongoing skills shortages. While still in the world’s top 10, our manufacturing sector contracted during December for the 10th successive month.

The UK service sector, however, driving four fifths of GDP, registered a December PMI reading of 52.7 – up from 50.9 last month and the highest since June. That signals at least some GDP growth when official figures are published for November and December – with the UK, in my view, continuing to avoid recession.

As inflation has eased, commercial lending rates have already come down – not least for mortgages and corporate loans. Lenders don’t believe official warnings the MPC won’t lower rates until the end of next year – yet another sign of the Bank of England’s cack-handed communications strategy.

The widespread view the Bank will start dropping rates sooner helps explain why, as inflation has fallen, demand has begun to recover over the last two months – particularly tech spending, financial services, travel and leisure.

This year is ending with the Bank of England’s base lending rate at a 15-year high and the economy flat. But there are signs of revival. We’re heading for GDP growth of around 0.2pc during 2023 as a whole – sluggish, indeed, but it could have been much worse.

The reality is, though, that the UK’s economic performance during 2024, and the impact on both the timing and outcome of the upcoming general election, rests heavily on the broader global outlook.

During the two decades prior to the 2020 lockdown, the world economy expanded on average by 3.8pc a year. Global GDP grew just 3.5pc in 2022 and is set to slow to 3pc this year, according to the International Monetary Fund, before falling to 2.9pc in 2024 – way below the historic average.

The post-pandemic bounce-back has been thwarted across much of the world – thanks to inflation and higher rates, the related spike in government borrowing costs and, more recently, geopolitical risk.

In the US, inflation has dropped to 3.1pc, with GDP set to expand 2.5pc this year. The world’s biggest economy has momentum going into 2024 – not least due to cheap energy, courtesy of the US fracking revolution, and huge government spending.

Unlike the Bank of England, the US Federal Reserve has signalled it will soon start cutting rates – and I suspect when that happens in the spring, the MPC will quite quickly follow suit. In terms of both growth and easing monetary policy, the US should bolster the UK economy in 2024.

China is on course to grow around 5.5pc this year and 4.5pc next. While these are relatively low growth figures for the world’s second-largest economy, China conducts around £100bn of annual bilateral UK trade and is still likely to boost our GDP during 2024 – despite more frosty diplomatic relations – not least as the country’s vast real estate sector appears to be stabilising.

The real danger facing the UK economy next year relates to geopolitics – specifically, the impact of conflict on sovereign debt markets and, more immediately, fuel prices.

As a net energy importer, with still very limited gas storage, the UK is vulnerable to any combination of a cold winter, Middle Eastern turmoil and/or another Russia-Ukraine flare-up. That could cause oil and gas prices to spike – sparking another wave of inflation, pushing up gilt yields and, in turn, the Government’s debt-service bill, scuppering any Tory pre-election tax cut.

The Iran-backed Yemeni Houthis now attacking freight ships and tankers in the Red Sea are also already causing countless vessels to divert around the entire African continent. That could play havoc with global supply chains and energy prices, delaying interest rate cuts and perhaps causing monetary policy to tighten anew.

So I’m cautiously optimistic about the UK’s economic prospects for 2024 – but with a definite proviso. Geopolitical risks are escalating, and look set to get worse before they get better.

Having said that, world trade, despite worsening geopolitics, just hit a renewed all-time high of 60pc of global GDP. And the more countries trade, the more business leaders interact to generate mutual wealth and benefit, the more likely they can somehow persuade gung-ho politicians to stop fanning the flames of conflict.

And on that relatively upbeat note, I’d like to wish all my readers the very best for 2024.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.