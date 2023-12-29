Maine bars Donald Trump from primary ballot, citing insurrection clause
Maine’s Democratic secretary of state on Thursday removed former President Donald Trump from the state’s presidential primary ballot under the Constitution’s insurrection clause
The socialite Ksenia Sobchak faces backlash despite her Putin ties after attending an infamous party in Russia.
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert announced Wednesday she is switching congressional districts, avoiding a likely rematch against a Democrat who has far outraised her and following an embarrassing moment of groping and vaping that shook even loyal supporters. In a Facebook video Wednesday evening, Boebert announced she would enter the crowded Republican primary in retiring Rep. Ken Buck's seat in the eastern side of the state, leaving the more competitive 3rd District seat she barely won last year — and which she was in peril of losing next year as some in her party have soured on her controversial style. “The Aspen donors, George Soros and Hollywood actors that are trying to buy this seat, well they can go pound sand," she said.
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s Democratic secretary of state on Thursday removed former President Donald Trump from the state’s presidential primary ballot under the Constitution’s insurrection clause, becoming the first election official to take action unilaterally as the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to decide whether Trump remains eligible to return to the White House. The decision by Secretary of State Shenna Bellows follows a ruling earlier this month by the Colorado Supreme Court that boote
Trump bizarrely reposted a word cloud showing what poll respondents suggested are his main motivations for becoming president again.
The conservative attorney butted heads with Elie Honig over the Colorado Supreme Court's decision to bar Trump from the ballot.
Former President Trump on Wednesday demanded the Maine secretary of state recuse herself from her upcoming decision on the former president’s ballot eligibility under the 14th Amendment, citing her past statements about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Unlike other states, where plaintiffs have sued over Trump’s eligibility in court, Maine’s system first allows the secretary…
A federal appeals court on Thursday denied a request by former President Trump to pause author E. Jean Carroll’s defamation case against him while the Supreme Court considers his claim of immunity. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in New York issued a single-page denial of the appeal, two weeks after ruling…
MURRAY HARBOUR, P.E.I. — A village councillor in Prince Edward Island has until Sunday to pay a $500 fine and apologize for displaying a sign on his property denying the existence of residential school graves, or he will be forced to resign. P.E.I. Minister of Housing, Land and Communities Rob Lantz said in a statement Thursday that Murray Harbour Coun. John Robertson has until Dec. 31 to comply with the sanctions placed on him by council. Robertson did not immediately respond to requests for co
Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) blasted Democratic strategist James Carville, saying he should “shut the f‑‑‑ up” on criticisms regarding President Biden and his odds in the 2024 presidential race. In a new interview with Politico, Fetterman responded to a question about Biden’s reelection campaign by slamming Carville unprompted, saying he would use the interview as…
Finland will be the first to suffer if there is an escalation between NATO and Russia, Moscow’s representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said in an interview with the RIA Novosti propaganda outlet on Dec. 27.
Russian celebrities are issuing groveling apologies as they face major backlash to Anastasia Ivleeva's raunchy party.
A year into the war in Ukraine, a historian reflects on how it has affected the geopolitical environment.
Evelyn Hockstein/ReutersFalsified Donald Trump elector certificates from Wisconsin and Michigan were “stuck in the mail” just days before Jan. 6, 2021, sparking a frantic Republican effort to get the paperwork to Washington D.C. in time, according to CNN. The network, which obtained texts, emails, and recordings of the situation courtesy of pro-Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, found that campaign staffers enlisted the help of Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) and another Pennsylvania congressman, and even c
Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson outlined his belief that his long-shot GOP presidential campaign could pull ahead in the event of one or more criminal convictions of former President Trump in an interview with Politico. Hutchinson told the publication that he believed Trump will be convicted on at least one of the four federal and state…
Vice President Kamala Harris' political prospects dimmed under intense scrutiny at the White House. As 2024 nears, she has begun to turn it around.
SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea leader Kim Jong Un has ordered his country's military, munitions industry and nuclear weapons sector to accelerate war preparations to counter what he called unprecedented confrontational moves by the U.S., state media said on Thursday. Speaking on the policy directions for the new year at a key meeting of the country's ruling party on Wednesday, Kim also said Pyongyang would expand strategic cooperation with "anti-imperialist independent" countries, news agency KCNA reported. North Korea has been expanding ties with Russia, among others, as Washington accuses Pyongyang of supplying military equipment to Moscow for use in its war with Ukraine, while Russia provides technical support to help the North advance its military capabilities.
The last Nordic country to join the alliance is still waiting for Turkey and Hungary to clear its path.
Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, a Democrat, issues a determination that former President Donald Trump is prohibited from seeking office again in 2024 due to Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution.
Last year, Rep. Mondaire Jones ran for a seat in the heart of New York City despite originally representing a Hudson valley district.
Russian President Vladimir Putin must be stopped in his war against Ukraine or all of Europe will pay a much higher price, Moldova's pro-European president, Maia Sandu, said in an interview published on Wednesday. Sandu has long denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine and singles out the Kremlin as the biggest threat facing her country, which lies between Ukraine and EU member Romania. "You must understand that Putin will not stop unless he is stopped," Sandu told the Romania-based media group Veridica.