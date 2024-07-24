Maine baseball team will play in Babe Ruth World Series
The 14 U Tri-County baseball team won the New England regional on Monday.
The pro athlete is rehabbing his leg in good company
The Republican nominee apparently tried to suck up to the dictator with America’s pastime.
Tempers flared at Kauffman Stadium Monday night. The tension was already sky-high when Witt was hit by a pitch.
This doctor's golden rule? “You should be thinking about nothing when you're peeing."
MLB's trade deadline is a week away with most of baseball technically in contention.
The St. Louis Cardinals are denying widespread speculation that their players were paying homage to former President Donald Trump while rounding the bases on Sunday.
Last month, it was reported the legendary singer had big plans for her return to live performing, after being diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome.
90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...Virgil van Dijk is open to leaving Liverpool and has already given his approval to negotiators from Saudi A...
Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is expected to have “news about his future next week” as the 33-year-old mulls over a number of different offers from across the globe.De Gea has n...
TORONTO (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Taylor Walls said Tuesday that his Donald Trump-inspired celebration of a hit Sunday was not intended as an endorsement of the Republican presidential candidate and added he was unlikely to do it again.
Biles gave her followers a look at where she's staying during the 2024 Olympic Games in several posts on her Instagram
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow sported a new haircut at training camp, prompting hilarious social media reaction to his blonde hair.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers made a surprising change to their evolving rotation Monday.
Princess Charlene of Monaco, 45, looked incredible as she cheered on participants at the Tour de France on Saturday, wearing a zebra-print blouse from Elie Saab and fitted white skinny jeans
Manchester United are willing to let one of their players leave the club this summer in a bargain deal.The Red Devils have reportedly decided to let Aaron Wan-Bissaka leave the club in a £10 million ...
Former Real Madrid and France star Karim Benzema has named his personal pick for the next Ballon d’Or award.Frontman Benzema is for his part of course no stranger to the ‘Golden Ball’, having sc...
PARIS (AP) — Australian beach volleyball player Taliqua Clancy got an unexpected surprise walking around the athletes' village at the Paris Olympics on Monday. Among the legions of other athletes from around the world, one figure stood out: French President Emmanuel Macron. “We got to see him which was cool. I was hanging around hoping to get a selfie, but I had to come here" for a news conference, she told reporters, laughing. She probably wouldn't have got close enough, anyway, because Macron'
The director of an international sports advocacy group has a warning for organizers of the Olympic Games ahead of next week’s competitions in the pool: The doping scandal that plagued the sport in recent months isn’t going away.
Don't expect Jenny Casson and Jill Moffatt to be the picture of serenity as they sit in their boat, waiting for races to start at the Paris Olympics. Since coming 12th in women's lightweight double sculls at the Tokyo Games, the pair have swapped coaches and tapped into something unique — the emotions that fuel their competitive drive. Those emotions can be raw and haven't always been embraced, especially in women's sports, said their coach Jeremy Ivey. "When they’re sitting at the start line, t
HAVANA (AP) — The Cuban Olympic Committee demanded on Tuesday the “immediate exclusion” of an island athlete who was included by the organizers as part of a refugee team that will participate in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Last May, the International Olympic Committee announced that 37 athletes from 11 countries will compete in the Paris Games as part of the Refugee Olympic Team. The team was created for the Rio Olympics in 2016 as a symbol of hope and to call attention to the plight of refuge