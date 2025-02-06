Maine Capitol Police introduce first bomb detection dog
Maine Capitol Police introduced Teddy Thursday, the department's first bomb detection dog. Teddy will help do daily sweeps of the Statehouse and improve security protocols at the Capitol.
The late night host shows how right-wingers haven't thought this one through.
The Trump White House press secretary's gaffe prompted two words to trend online.
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The Trump administration plans to seize a second plane belonging to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro ’s government that is currently in the Dominican Republic.
Cheney undermined Musk’s knowledge of the U.S. by calling out his 22-year-long citizenship
The president appeared grossly out of touch in talking about the price of transportation.
More than 150 female prisoners were raped and burned to death during a jailbreak last week when fleeing male inmates set fire to a prison in Goma, in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a United Nations spokesperson has said.
A former four-star Coast Guard admiral was forced to leave behind most of her belongings after the Trump administration gave her just three hours to vacate her home on Tuesday, according to NBC News. Linda Fagan, an ex-Coast Guard commandant who was also the first female leader of a military branch, was evicted from her home at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling by the Department of Homeland Security after she was fired by President Donald Trump on Inauguration Day. A Homeland Security official confir
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — U.S. President Donald Trump's targeting of Canada has left people feeling hurt and betrayed in central Newfoundland, where on Sept. 11, 2001, residents famously dropped everything to care for thousands of people stranded by terrorist attacks against the United States.
Donald Trump has vowed to build a $100 million ballroom in the White House – the first major renovation to the presidential mansion in over 70 years. Trump said he is good at building party rooms – the glitzy Donald J. Trump Grand Ballroom takes pride of place at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida. Countering any suggestion that a ballroom would be an indulgence while Elon Musk’s DOGE team is stripping federal budgets, Trump said he would pick up the tab for the ambitious project himself.
The rapper, formerly known as Kanye West, and his wife sparked quite the furore when they paid a visit to this year's Grammys.
The new attorney general got a poor review from the get-go by the former federal prosecutor
The Spice Girls star had a fabulous story to share on the Netflix series Celebrity Bear Hunt.
The "Late Show" host said the son of President Donald Trump may have crossed the line in Italy.
MP Charlie Angus said Trump has “poked the polar bear.”
An attorney for the New Jersey man accused of killing hockey star Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother, Matthew, in a drunken crash last August claims the victims drank more than the defendant and has asked for the charges to be dropped. The Gaudreau brothers were riding their bicycles along a rural road in Salem County when Sean M. Higgins attempted to pass another driver on the right and ...
Secretary of State Marco Rubio says he won’t attend the G20 summit in Johannesburg later this month, saying South Africa’s support for DEI and climate change policies are “very bad things.” “I will NOT attend the G20 summit,” Rubio wrote in a post on X, saying, “South Africa is doing very bad things. Expropriating private property. Using G20 to promote ‘solidarity, equality, & sustainability.’ In other words: DEI and climate change.” It would be highly unusual for the secretary of state to skip
Musk shared a misleading video Tuesday, falsely claiming that it showed the Minnesota Democrat "breaking the law."
Alexander Ortiz, a 21-year-old charged with murder, was attacked by his alleged victim's uncle and another man in an Albuquerque, New Mexico courtroom.
Pete Hegesth’s Venmo is publicly viewable and showing his full list of friends and contacts, according to a report. While Hegseth’s transactions are private, his list of friends on the mobile payment service isn’t—and it’s a who’s who of Washington bigwigs, defense contractors, and healthcare executives, The American Prospect reported. A name appearing on Hegseth’s friends list could mean he has transacted with the person, but Venmo also has an option to automatically add phone contacts as frien
Taylor Swift did have a second Grammys night look after all. Days after the ceremony, photos came out of her in a Gucci minidress at a party.