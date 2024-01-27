Maine Celtics beat the Cleveland Charge
Maine beat Cleveland in the first of back to back games between the two teams.
Maine beat Cleveland in the first of back to back games between the two teams.
After the Miami Heat-Terry Rozier trade that sent Kyle Lowry to the Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan commented.
Was Atlanta's Arthur Blank going to pull the rug out from under a longtime and influential exec in Rich McKay and also GM Terry Fontenot to embrace a short retooling under Belichick? No.
Assistant coach Dejan Milojević died on Jan. 17 after he suffered a heart attack during a team dinner
The meme compared Kelce cheering shirtless to how people might react if they heard Twain's "let's go girls" line at a bar
This mock trade would see the Chicago Bulls send Zach LaVine to the Los Angeles Lakers in a massive three-team deal.
Taylor Swift made a stadium worker's day with some generosity.
Mahomes' father called the singer "down to earth" in an interview on Thursday
Kim hasn't played a Tour event since 2012.
Guard Joe Thuney will miss Sunday’s AFC title game against Balitmore with a pectoral injury.
Jimmy Fallon showed a video of the funny golf incident on “The Tonight Show.”
The legend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce continues to grow, with his visibility increasing beyond the football field. Another example occurred on the golf course, of all places, featuring an iconic pop star. World famous entertainer ...
MONTREAL — Kelly Malveaux, a defensive back who played 10 seasons in the CFL and was a Grey Cup champion and two-time East Division all-star, has died at 47. The Montreal Alouettes and Calgary Stampeders, two of his former teams, issued statements Friday confirming his death in a statement Friday. A cause of death was not given. Malveaux is the second former Stampeder to die at a relatively young age this week. The team announced Tuesday that former offensive lineman Bruce Covernton had died at
Aryna Sabalenka will attempt to win her second consecutive Australian Open when she takes on Zheng Qinwen on Saturday.
MONTREAL — Patrick Roy didn't want Thursday night's game to be about him. Few hockey legends, however, mean as much to Montreal as "Saint Patrick" himself. Roy, hired as head coach of the New York Islanders on Saturday after over seven years outside the NHL’s spotlight, returned to the city where he dominated the crease for a decade in a 4-3 New York loss to the Montreal Canadiens. "I think everybody in Montreal knows how much I love them and how much respect I have for this organization,” Roy s
Last year's Super Bowl field was a big talking point after the Chiefs' victory.
Shawn Smith will be the referee for Chiefs-Ravens AFC Championship Game, and an NFL analyst thinks that could be beneficial to Kansas City.
Sinner beat Djokovic twice at the end of last season, while familiar foes Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev also meet.
There is news tonight about allegations of sexual assault involving former junior hockey players. The Globe and Mail is reporting five former members of the 2018 Canadian World Junior hockey team have been told to surrender to police in London, Ont. The newspaper says it's about allegations of a group sexual assault in a hotel room in London in 2018. The case was closed without charges in 2019 but was later reopened. Mackenzie Gray has more.
Alexandre Daigle sat down to relive his life in the spotlight. The videos and images that flashed before him included times both good and bad. The 50 goals he scored in youth hockey, getting selected first overall at the 1993 NHL draft by the Ottawa Senators, being tabbed as the game's next superstar, the multi-million dollar contract that shook the sport. Laid out in front of Daigle were also his struggles on the ice, the suffocating pressure faced he alone, the colourful quotes, the rumours ab
TORONTO — This is not the Toronto Raptors team that Jakob Poeltl re-signed with in the off-season. He's OK with that. Poeltl was traded back to Toronto ahead of last season's NBA deadline, then the centre re-signed with the Raptors in the off-season when it was still possible that point guard Fred VanVleet would also re-up with the team. Since then, VanVleet signed with the Houston Rockets, stalwart defender OG Anunoby was dealt to the New York Knicks and all-star Pascal Siakam, Poeltl's best fr