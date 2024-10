MAINE DOMINATED VILLANOVA WHO WAS RANKED FIFTH IN THE COUNTRY.. CARTER PEEVY THREW FOR THREE TOUCHDOWNS, THE BLACK BEARS BLOCKED A FIELD GOAL AND RETURNED IT FOR A TOUCHDOWN AND THE MAINE DEFENSE HAD SEVEN SACKS AND FORCED FOUR TURNOVERS IN THE 35-7 WIN. MONTIGO MOSS ALSO HAD A GREAT CATCH FOR A TOUCHDOWN IN THE WIN. THE BLACK BEARS PLAY AT RHODE ISLAND NEXT WEEKEND.