Maine Footy win home opener

Latest Stories
- HuffPost
Ivanka Trump Breaks Silence With 4-Word Message For Dad After Guilty Verdict
The former president's daughter has had little to say about her father's legal battles — until now.
- HuffPost
I Was In The Courtroom When Donald Trump Was Found Guilty. Here's What You Didn't See.
The former president was found guilty on all charges after six weeks of testimony and arguments. HuffPost covered the trial live from the courthouse.
- Cosmo
EmRata rocks *microscopic* string bikini for an iced coffee run
The model EmRata just shared a photo of herself wearing a tiny, plunging string bikini while out on the streets of New York City
- HuffPost
Hillary Clinton's Reaction To Trump Verdict Says It All — Without Even Saying His Name
The former secretary of state had a brief response to Trump's conviction on all 34 charges in his criminal hush money case.
- The Hill
Trump campaign sends Bob Good cease-and-desist over yard signs
Former President Trump’s campaign sent a cease-and-desist letter to House Freedom Caucus Chair Bob Good’s (R-Va.) reelection campaign to stop producing yard signs and other merchandise that imply his backing of the congressman. The Trump campaign sent the letter on Friday, a senior Trump campaign official confirmed to The Hill. It was sent after Good’s…
- The Canadian Press
Black leaders call out Trump's criminal justice contradictions as he rails against guilty verdict
NEW YORK (AP) — As Donald Trump lambasted the guilty verdict of his hush money trial this week, he stood inside a Manhattan courthouse that was the site of one of the most notorious examples of injustice in recent New York history. And he had a part in that.
- HuffPost
New Yorker Pokes Trump In His Most Infamous Sore Spot With Scathing New Cover
The magazine released a mocking new illustration just one hour after Trump was convicted in New York.
- People
Donald Trump Verdict Was ‘Another Layer of Poison’ for Melania: ‘She’ll Probably Always Be Mad at Him’ (Exclusive)
Sources told PEOPLE last spring that Melania hoped her husband's criminal case would disappear. Now, the Stormy Daniels hush money scheme is an impossible subject for her to avoid
- HuffPost
Former ESPN Host Tears Into Trump For 'Trying To Sell Me An America That Doesn't Exist'
Pundit and podcaster Colin Cowherd disputed the former president's gloomy picture of America.
- People
6-Week-Old Boy Dies After Being Attacked By Family Dog in Crib, Family Says
"You just think it would never happen to you. But it can happen to anyone, with any dog breed, no matter how long you've had the dog," the mother said
- The Daily Beast
CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Corners JD Vance on Trump Verdict: What About Law & Order?
CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer challenged Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) on Friday to square how Republicans can call themselves “the party of law and order” when their presumptive presidential nominee was just convicted on 34 felony charges.Blitzer also pushed back when the MAGA senator insisted that Donald Trump’s supporters “are not violent people,” noting that a far-right mob attacked the U.S. Capitol to protest Trump’s 2020 election loss.One of Trump’s vice presidential hopefuls who attended the ex-presiden
- HuffPost
Donald Trump Spokesperson’s Hot Take On His Conviction Has Critics Cackling
Liz Harrington’s response to the former president’s hush money trial verdict raised eyebrows all around.
- Business Insider
Video shows Ukrainian drone taking out a jet ski with 2 Russian soldiers who were attempting to cross the Dnipro River
In a video released by Ukraine, Russian soldiers crossing the Dnipro River on a jet ski appear to have been targeted by Ukrainian drones.
- The Daily Beast
The Physical Toll the Trial Took on Trump
It’s unclear what effect Donald Trump’s conviction will have on his run for president, but it has already taken a toll on his physical appearance.The former president looks noticeably more tired and less confident after his grueling weeks-long criminal trial, experts told The Daily Beast.“He looks visibly exhausted from it,” said Michele Green, a cosmetic dermatologist in New York. “His under-eye area looks darker and it looks more puffy, overall his skin color and tone are more sallow. It looks
- Hello!
Watch: Princess Kate's reaction to Princess Rajwa's royal wedding dress caught on camera
The Prince and Princess of Wales attended Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan's wedding with Princess Rajwa in May 2023. On their first wedding anniversary, look back at William and Kate's reaction to the bride's wedding dress…
- The Daily Beast
Mussed-Looking Trump Goes on Wild Free Associative Rant at Post-Conviction Press Conference
Donald Trump gave a bizarre press conference Friday on the morning after he became the first former American president to be criminally convicted, variously wheeling out his favorite gripes about his prosecution and bragging about how much money he’s raised in the wake of the verdict.Speaking at a news conference at Trump Tower in New York City, the presumptive 2024 Republican nominee renewed his bogus claims that Joe Biden was responsible for his trial and insisted that he did nothing wrong and
- The Hill
Cohen says people should fear ‘loose-lipped’ Trump being jailed after conviction
Michael Cohen said that people should fear “loose-lipped” former President Trump being jailed after his Thursday conviction because he could spill U.S. “secrets” that could jeopardize national security. Cohen, who is Trump’s former fixer and was the prosecution’s star witness, said he is not concerned about the former president’s safety if he goes to prison,…
- People
Plane Passenger Says Woman Asked Him to Change Seats to Avoid Crying Baby, Then Called Him 'Rude' for Saying No
The divisive incident occurred nearly five hours into a long-haul flight, according to the man. Here's what a travel expert says should have happened
- Hello!
Sydney Sweeney just wore ballet flats on the beach, and we can't get enough
Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney oozed beachside chic in a bikini and the ultimate 'quiet luxury' ballet flats - read more
- The Canadian Press
Panama prepares to evacuate first island in face of rising sea levels
GARDI SUGDUB, Panama (AP) — On a tiny island off Panama’s Caribbean coast, about 300 families are packing their belongings in preparation for a dramatic change. Generations of Gunas who have grown up on Gardi Sugdub in a life dedicated to the sea and tourism will trade that next week for the mainland’s solid ground.