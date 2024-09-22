Maine peace education initiative at Common Ground Country Fair

CBC

Police say one person was killed and another injured in a shooting in Langley, B.C., on Saturday evening.The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said that it was notified of gunshots in the area of 196 Street and 84 Avenue around 6:30 p.m. PT on Saturday.They say officers found two men who had been shot, one of whom succumbed to his injuries at the scene.The other man is currently being treated for his injuries, though police did not specify how seriously he had been injured.Police sai