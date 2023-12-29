Maine removes Donald Trump from primary ballot

The Trump team slammed Shenna Bellows, Maine's Secretary of State - AP Photo

Maine has removed Donald Trump from its presidential ballot over his involvement in the 2021 assault on the Capitol.

The disqualification follows a similar ruling by another Democrat-ruled state, Colorado, which also barred Mr Trump under a Civil War-era provision that prohibits those who “engaged in insurrection” from holding office.

The nation’s highest court will need to clarify what powers states have to block a candidate and will therefore ultimately have the final say on whether Mr Trump appears on the ballots.

Louisiana, Rhode Island, Minnesota and Oregon are also considering disqualifying Mr Trump, while courts in an estimated 30 states have been asked to rule on his eligibility.

Mr Trump secured a victory in Michigan on Thursday when the Supreme Court there declined to hear an appeal from voters who wanted him dropped from the ballot in their state. Minnesota also rejected similar efforts.

“We are not persuaded that the questions presented should be reviewed by this Court,” Michigan justices said in a brief order.

Trump accused of inflaming supporters

Shenna Bellows, Maine’s Secretary of State, concluded in her 34-page decision that Mr Trump had ‘‘used a false narrative of election fraud to inflame his supporters and direct them to the Capitol to prevent certification of the 2020 election and the peaceful transfer of power.’’

‘‘The weight of the evidence makes clear that Mr Trump was aware of the tinder laid by his multi-month effort to delegitimize a democratic election, and then chose to light a match,” her decision read.

Ms Bellows said noted that no one in her position had ever ‘‘deprived a presidential candidate of ballot access based on Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment’’.

‘‘I am also mindful, however, that no presidential candidate has ever before engaged in insurrection,’’ she wrote.

In all, Mr Trump faces 91 federal and state charges in relation to allegations of election interference, illegally handling classified documents and falsifying business records.

Story continues

He denies the charges and claims they are politically motivated.

Ms Bellows said Mr Trump inflamed his suppoorters - Getty

Steven Cheung, Mr Trump’s spokesman, said he would appeal against the Maine decision.

“The Maine Secretary of State is a former ACLU attorney, a virulent leftist and a hyper-partisan Biden-supporting Democrat who has decided to interfere in the presidential election on behalf of Crooked Joe Biden,’’ Mr Cheung said.

“We are witnessing, in real-time, the attempted theft of an election and the disenfranchisement of the American voter.

“Democrats in blue states are recklessly and un-Constitutionally suspending the civil rights of the American voters by attempting to summarily remove President Trump’s name from the ballot.

“Make no mistake, these partisan election interference efforts are a hostile assault on American democracy.”

Showdown in the Supreme Court

The landmark ruling in Colorado has been stayed until Jan 4 to allow time for Republicans to appeal to the nation’s Supreme Court.

The case hinges on the 14th Amendment which was passed in 1868, three years after the end of the Civil War.

Section three of the amendment barred anyone engaged in insurrection from holding office.

It was intended to keep former Confederates out of office and had been barely mentioned for decades until August when the possibility of using the clause was raised by two legal scholars, William Baude of the University of Chicago and Michael Stokes Paulsen of the University of St Thomas.

Both men are members of the Federalist Society, a conservative legal group which supports a very strict interpretation of the US Constitution.

In Maine on Thursday, Ms Bellows won praise from a group of prominent voters who had filed a petition which forced her to consider the case.

Republican Kimberly Rosen, independent Thomas Saviello and Democrat Ethan Strimling said in a joint statement that Ms Bellows “showed great courage in her ruling’’.

‘‘We look forward to helping her defend her judicious and correct decision in court,’’ they said. ‘‘No elected official is above the law or our constitution, and today’s ruling reaffirms this most important of American principles.’’

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.