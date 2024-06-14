Maine Storm Update

CBC

When Fred Dill and his wife Frances handed $5,200 over to Alweather Windows and Doors, the transaction was anything but casual.Both retired, they spent several weeks over two summers picking strawberries and blueberries to help save up for the needed upgrades to their home. Last December, they paid, up front, half the total cost of six windows and one door to the company's Berwick, N.S. location."I was just told it would take 10 to 12 weeks for delivery for the windows and that we would be first