Maine Storm Update

- WMTW - Portland ME
Catching up with the congressional matchups in Maine
- WMTW - Portland ME
State Police join Blue Envelope Program
Maine State Police is joining a program to help make interactions with special needs drivers better
- The Weather Network
Southern Ont., Quebec looking at most severe weather day of the season Thursday
All eyes are on Thursday's severe thunderstorm risk across parts of southern Ontario and western Quebec -- one that includes large hail, damaging winds, and the threat for tornadoes. Be sure to remain weather-aware
- CNN
Heavy rain and ‘life-threatening flooding’ hit South Florida, prompting the governor to declare an emergency
The Miami area faces dangerous flooding Wednesday as repeated bouts of torrential rain deluge Florida, flooding streets and neighborhoods and stranding travelers.
- The Weather Network - Video
Tornado watches issued for Ontario and Quebec ahead of severe weather threat
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the latest details on severe weather today.
- CBC
Water restoration delayed after work-site injuries forced pause of main break fix
Fully restoring Calgary's water service will take longer than expected, but exactly how long is still undetermined.Work to fix a feeder main break that triggered citywide water restrictions last week can now resume after two workers were injured at the site.At around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, a contractor was welding to install the metal collar on the new section on the pipe. While doing that, a chain broke and caused injuries.Alberta's Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) was called in. The provinci
- Futurism
Fans of Donald Trump, Who Thinks Climate Change Is a Hoax, Hospitalized by Heat at Trump Rallies
What A destructive heat dome — which climate experts agree is directly linked to global warming — continues to boil the American southwest, sending temperatures in several states skyrocketing past 20 and even 30 degrees Fahrenheit of their normal June temperatures. Thousands, though, have braved the heat to attend recent Donald Trump rallies in Las […]
- The Canadian Press
Bye bye, El Nino. Cooler hurricane-helping La Nina to replace the phenomenon that adds heat to Earth
The strong El Nino weather condition that added a bit of extra heat to already record warm global temperatures is gone. It's cool flip side, La Nina, is likely to breeze in just in time for peak Atlantic hurricane season, federal meteorologists said.
- USA TODAY
Tropical storm brewing? New system has highest chance yet this year, forecasters say.
While Florida copes with damaging flooding, forecasters were turning their eyes Thursday to another storm brewing in the Gulf of Mexico.
- CBC
Bear attack on 2 hikers in Waterton Lakes National Park triggers trail closures
Parks Canada has issued an area closure notice in Waterton Lakes National Park after two people were attacked by a bear.The two hikers were scrambling up Ruby Ridge from Crandell Lake on Tuesday at about 2 p.m. when they encountered the bear, Parks Canada said in a statement."The bear charged the pair and both individuals were injured in the attack. Bear spray was deployed and the bear disengaged, allowing the pair to leave the area," the release said.The pair were able to hike out and were take
- Fox Weather
Fort Lauderdale's airport flooded again with more than a foot of rain across South Florida
A tropical disturbance that was capable of producing rainfall rates of 4-6 inches per hour Wednesday caused flooding around Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and triggered the National Weather Service to issue a Flash Flood Emergency.
- Miami Herald
South Florida has been hit by dangerous rainfall. Here’s what it looks like
Parts of Broward and Miami are underwater following severe storms.
- Hilton Head Island Packet
Watch where you swim! There are 4 of the most dangerous critters along SC shores
Watch out where you swim this summer. Here are four of the most dangerous critters that live along South Carolina shores.
- BBC
Wild horses return to Kazakh plain after centuries
Przewalski's horses roamed Asia for millennia before dying out and surviving only in European zoos.
- WESH - Orlando Videos
National Hurricane Center tracking Invest 90-L as it moves across Florida
- CBC
N.S. customers paid thousands for windows that were never installed. Now, there's hope.
When Fred Dill and his wife Frances handed $5,200 over to Alweather Windows and Doors, the transaction was anything but casual.Both retired, they spent several weeks over two summers picking strawberries and blueberries to help save up for the needed upgrades to their home. Last December, they paid, up front, half the total cost of six windows and one door to the company's Berwick, N.S. location."I was just told it would take 10 to 12 weeks for delivery for the windows and that we would be first
- Time
Florida Under State of Emergency Following Flash Flooding
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency on Wednesday following intense flash flooding in south Florida.
- The Canadian Press
Natural gas opposition 'ideological,' new Ontario energy minister says
CLARINGTON, Ont. — Ontario's new energy minister is unapologetic about the province's use of natural gas to partly fuel growing energy needs, calling opposition to it "ideological." Stephen Lecce took over the portfolio last week in a cabinet shuffle, when he was moved from the education file that he oversaw for five years. Premier Doug Ford also gave the ministry a new name, dubbing it the Ministry of Energy and Electrification, and Lecce said it is about building the energy infrastructure need
- Macon Telegraph
Unusual record-breaking night time temperatures expected this weekend in Columbus
“The average for June is around 90 degrees,” Dylan Lusk, a lead meteorologist at NWS. “We are well above normal, especially for the overnight lows.”
- The Canadian Press
Nova Scotia, Newfoundland push for quick passage of federal offshore accord changes
OTTAWA — The governments of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador urged a Senate committee Thursday to quickly pass legislation that would help establish a wind industry off Canada’s East Coast.