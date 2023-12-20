As Maine's Androscoggin River Rages, Officials Recommend Evacuations

The Androscoggin River in southern Maine was still running high on Wednesday, December 20, after excessive rainfall led to flooding across the state earlier in the week.

In Auburn, local officials recommended the evacuation of low-lying areas as the river crested on Wednesday.

A flood warning was active until Thursday in Auburn, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The river would fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon, the NWS said.

This footage by Instagram user @novaya_megera shows the river roiling in Auburn on Wednesday morning. The footage also shows flooding near the river. Credit: @novaya_megera via Storyful