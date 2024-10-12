Mainly clear this evening, mostly cloudy by tonight
Comparing temperatures in the ocean along the equator between now and last year, it's evident that we are in for a La Niña winter. Meteorologist Melinda Singh explains what this means for Canada.
Don't freak out; you may be able to catch the lights again. Here's where and why.
While the newly developed storm-proof homes have endured a few storms since people moved in last year, Hurricanes Helene and Milton put those features to the test.
Experts monitoring the Pacific still see signs that La Niña will develop over the next couple of months
If you've ever wondered whether it's worth carrying bear spray with you out in the bush, just talk to Paul Burbidge.The Whitehorse man recently had a close and terrifying encounter with a grizzly bear, and says it was a can of bear spray — and not the rifle he was carrying — that saved him from a more serious outcome. Burbidge survived the encounter unscathed, but definitely shaken.It happened on Monday when Burbidge took his dog out for a walk on a small trail, bringing his gun along to maybe d
Here’s the latest on Tropical Storm Leslie
There wasn’t much more than piles debris from shattered homes when Vickie Ward returned to her Grove City, Florida, neighborhood after Hurricane Milton.
A great white shark has been found dead on the coast of Haida Gwaii in northern B.C..It was discovered by Mike Miles, who says he saw it while driving just south of Tlell, B.C., off Haida Gwaii's east coast."I thought I was seeing a young orca, then thought it was a beaked whale," he told CBC News via text message. "Then, a great white shark! Cool and a bit sad."He reported it to the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO), which has confirmed the species, saying it was a male measuring
Forecasters say there may be a few quiet days in the Caribbean in the aftermath of Hurricanes Milton and Helene. But there's potential late next week.
Most animals retreated to small, warmer enclaves. But some, like humans, seemed to have stayed where they were.
An atmospheric river targeting B.C.'s coastal regions will put a damper on the Thanksgiving weekend.
How people are coping, or not.
The recycling site in Tattenham Corner will close on 17 October.
Conservationists credit a species of parasitoid wasp for keeping Wilkins’ Bunting birds alive
Rescuers from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and volunteers help Hurricane Milton flood victims.
With another atmospheric river impacting the B.C. coastline its going to be less than ideal weekend to be outdoors for some. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides more details.
Another in a series of unusually strong solar storms hitting Earth produced stunning skies full of pinks, purples, greens and blues farther south than normal, including into parts of Germany, the United Kingdom, New England and New York City.
Amy Welsh of Lakeland, Fla., tells the terrifying story of how her father, unable to walk on his own, died as water entered his home during Hurricane Milton. Welsh says she ‘needed another person’ to carry her dad, 61, out of the house and that he had died by the time the water levels went down.
Be prepared for travel disruptions if you are travelling north along B.C.'s coastline for Thanksgiving weekend, as roads could become slick from the soaking rains