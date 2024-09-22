Mainly dry Sunday, watching The Caribbean for possible development
Mainly dry Sunday, watching The Caribbean for possible development
Mainly dry Sunday, watching The Caribbean for possible development
A brief dose of Arctic air brought Canada its chilliest temperature so far this season, with snow following not far behind
LONDON (AP) — A rare polar bear that was spotted outside a cottage in a remote village in Iceland was shot by police after being considered a threat, authorities said Friday.
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — On an island of windswept tundra in the Bering Sea, hundreds of miles from mainland Alaska, a resident sitting outside their home saw — well, did they see it? They were pretty sure they saw it.
A wet weekend ahead is going to leave certain cities along the BC coastline with upwards of 100mm of rainfall. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.
Beware a risk for tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico heading into next week
Residents of a town affected by the construction of the Site C dam are set to vote on whether their district should borrow nearly $5 million to pay for a new water treatment plant.Hudson's Hope, B.C., with a population of about 850, is located on the banks of the Peace River, about 85 kilometres upriver from the new dam.In recent years, with the construction of Site C, residents have faced issues and uncertainty with tap water quality related to dam construction, including a two-month-long "do n
In a 20-minute speech to local elected officials, the B.C. Conservative leader confirmed he believed human activity is contributing to climate change but, if he were elected premier, would drive down taxes related to combating a warming planet."The climate change issue is real. There's no question there," said Rustad to the 2,200 delegates on the last day of the Union of B.C. Municipalities Convention."Man is having an impact on our climate, there's no question there. But taxing people into pove
A sailboat that sank in Gatineau's Lake Leamy more than 40 years ago will finally get removed from the water and live on, partially, in a museum, according to Fisheries and Oceans Canada.The Ville de Vanier, also known as the Jean Richard, was a large boat built in 1959. In August 1983, it sank in the western Quebec lake after a fire and has remained there ever since. The wreck was labelled a "potential vessel of concern" in 2019 while a risk assessment flagged safety hazards for pedestrians and
U.S. Gulf travellers beware: A tropical depression is likely to form in the coming days as a disturbance moves slowly across the northwestern Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico through the end of this week
After a quarter-century hosting giant pandas, Zoo Atlanta is saying goodbye to its beloved residents. The zoo announced its four giant pandas: Lun Lun, Yang Yang, Ya Lun and Xi Lun will head home to China mid-October. Meanwhile, the San Diego Zoo welcomed two new pandas this summer, and the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington expects to become home to two bears by the end of 2024.
The nationwide average for regular fuel added 0.7 cents per litre between Sept. 12 and Sept. 19, according to data from Kalibrate.
Over 100 federal, state, local personnel continue to flight 'Bronco Fire' near Crawford, Neb
PAWNEE, Okla. (AP) — A strong storm moved through part of Oklahoma, flipping over several camping vehicles and downing trees and power lines, authorities said. One death was reported.
One region in Canada has seen more unusual warmth this month than anywhere else in North America
Parts of Europe have begun dealing with the aftermath of devastating flooding that left dozens dead and hundreds evacuated.View on euronews
An eyewall replacement cycle can determine a looming hurricane's impacts at landfall
Stuart and Tonya Junker loved their quiet neighborhood near South Dakota's Black Hills — until the earth began collapsing around them, leaving them wondering if their home could tumble into a gaping hole.
The rains have caused floods and landslides in the coastal quake-hit region of Ishikawa in northern Japan.
TOKYO (AP) — Rescue workers searched for at least six people missing Sunday after heavy rain pounded Japan’s northcentral region of Noto, triggering landslides and floods and leaving one person dead in a region still recovering from a deadly Jan. 1 earthquake.
CACONDE, Brazil (AP) — Silvio Almeida’s coffee plantation sits at an ideal altitude on a Brazilian hillside, whose clay-rich soil does well at retaining moisture from rainfall and a nearby reservoir.