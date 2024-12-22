Maisie Peters drops out of Kelsea Ballerini tour citing mental health

Maisie Peters has pulled out of the Kelsea Ballerini tour citing mental health.

The 24-year-old singer-songwriter had been due to support country star Kelsea, 31, on her first arena tour but has dropped out after constant travel over the past few years took a toll on her "mental health".

She wrote on Instagram: "hey everyone, i'm really sad to share that i won't be joining kelsea ballerini on her US tour anymore. as most of you know, i've been on the road a lot over the past few years, and the constant travel has really taken a toll on my mental health. after giving it a lot of thought, i've made the tough decision to step back for now and focus on taking care of myself. i absolutely love playing shows and being with all of you, so this wasn't an easy call: however i need some time to recharge, spend more time with my family, and make sure the album is everything i want it to be. most importantly, i need to get back to feeling like the best version of myself when i step up on stage in front of u all.

"thank you all for your incredible support, i'm sorry to those i'm disappointing and i hope you can understand. i'll be cheering kelsea on from the sidelines-she's going to put on the most amazing show and i'm so excited for her. i love you all (sic)."

Maisie's decision to withdraw from the tour comes just two months after she announced she would join Kelsea on the road.

She wrote on Facebook in October: "the secret is out i’m going on tour with ms Kelsea Ballerini next year. kelsea’s been one of my favourite artists since i was a baby songwriter blasting love me like you mean it on my ipod touch, and rolling up the welcome map was and continues to be so inspiring to me everytime i listen :’))) so excited to be on such an icon’s tour, and to hear patterns everynight are u kidding me let’s GO (sic)."

Kelsea's 36-city, three-month arena tour kicks off January 21, 2025, at Grand Rapids, Michigan's Van Andel Arena.