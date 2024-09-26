Maisy Stella Appears to Hard Launch Relationship with Bella Ramsey: 'Most Wonderful Human Imaginable'

“Beautiful beautiful beautiful happy birthday the coolest comfiest most wonderful human imaginable,” Stella wrote in a sweet note to Ramsey

Dave Benett/Getty; Amanda Edwards/Getty Bella Ramsey (left) and Maisy Stella (right)

Maisy Stella and Bella Ramsey seem to be confirming their romance!

On Wednesday, Sept. 25, the Nashville star, 20, took to her Instagram Stories to wish Ramsey a happy 21st birthday. In one of the posts, Stella and the Game of Thrones alum had their arms around each other while Ramsey planted a kiss on Stella’s cheek.

“Beautiful beautiful beautiful happy birthday the coolest comfiest most wonderful human imaginable,” Stella wrote in the sweet note.

The message was written over a candid photo of Ramsey, who is non-binary and gender fluid, wearing a baseball cap and looking down at their phone. Stella added a small red heart right next to the English actress’ face.

Maisy Stella/Instagram Bella Ramsey

Rumors about their relationship have been swirling recently after the two began commenting on each other’s social media and posting together, though nothing has been intimate until now.

“Sweet,” the My Old Ass star commented on a photo dump Ramsey posted advocating for transgender rights. Stella also wrote, “Oooooooooh my" on a post sharing a trailer of season 2 of The Last of Us.

Over on Stella’s page, Ramsey has been active in the comments, too. When the Canadian-born actress posted about her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Ramsey showed their support. “Oh how you shiiiiiine,” Ramsey wrote.

Maisy Stella/Instagram Bella Ramsey (left) and Maisy Stella (right)

Stella has recently returned to acting for My Old Ass after taking a break when Nashville ended. She told PEOPLE in an interview in August that she was happy to be back in front of a camera.

“Oh my gosh, returning to acting was the most thrilling and nerve-racking and exciting thing,” she said. “I felt such comfort in knowing what I was walking into because I was so attached, like emotionally attached, to the project that I was walking into.”

She continued, “I knew that it was very correct and very right for me. So I had a lot of nerves but also a lot of calmness around the whole thing. I just knew it was right.”

Ramsey is currently starring alongside Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us, playing a teenager named Ellie Williams who is immune to the fungus that has turned the world into a post-apocalyptic landscape. Hoping she can be a cure for the "infected," Joel Miller, portrayed by Pascal, takes Ellie to a rebel group on a journey to find answers.

"It's only recently that I've accepted I am Ellie, and I can do it, and I am a good actor," Ramsey told the New York Times in March 2023. "But this will last for a few weeks and then I'll think I'm terrible again. That's just the process."



