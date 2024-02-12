Maj. Michael Haley Hits Back At Donald Trump Slur With Scathing Fact About Animals

Maj. Michael Haley, the husband of GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley, hit back at former President Donald Trump’s questioning of his whereabouts with a meme on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Haley has since June 2023 been deployed to Africa with the South Carolina Army National Guard.

But Trump didn’t let the truth get in the way of an attack on his Republican primary rival Nikki Haley when he told a campaign rally in Conway, in her home state of South Carolina, at the weekend:

“She comes over to see me at Mar-a-Lago. ‘Sir, I will never run against you.’ She brought her husband. Where’s her husband? Oh, he’s away. He’s away. What happened to her husband? What happened to her husband? Where is he? He’s gone. He knew. He knew.”

Trump makes fun of Nikki Haley’s husband, who is stationed overseas serving in the U.S. military: What happened to her husband? Where is he? He's gone pic.twitter.com/Ass2dtmTWV — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) February 10, 2024

Michael Haley responded on X with a photo of a wolf.

The caption read, “The difference between humans and animals? Animals would never allow the dumbest ones to lead the pack.”

Nikki Haley’s husband, Maj. Michael Haley, tweeted this after Trump attacked her today for him not being with her. (He’s a commissioner officer deployed in Africa with the SC national guard.) https://t.co/6MX73KoX0W — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 11, 2024

Candidate Haley, meanwhile, wrote on her own X account, “Michael is deployed serving our country, something you know nothing about. Someone who continually disrespects the sacrifices of military families has no business being commander in chief.”

Michael is deployed serving our country, something you know nothing about. Someone who continually disrespects the sacrifices of military families has no business being commander in chief. https://t.co/AfN3u4AsJc — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 10, 2024

