Majestic 4K underwater footage of a striped marlin

Along the Pacific Coast of southern Mexico are two towns that mainly have become known as one, Ixtapa and Zihuantanejo. Situated in the state of Guerrero, Ixtapa Zihuantanejo are two separate towns situated a short 8 kilometers (5 miles) apart. They are approximately 150 miles north of Acapulco. Both towns have amazing beaches and warm waters, although Zihua is within a small bay whereas Ixtapa’s beach area is more open to the open Pacific Ocean. Ixtapa Zihuantanejo is the fourth largest city in the state of Guerrero and is very popular with tourists from within Mexico as well as the United States and Canada. Loving to be on the open water along with enjoying the sport of fishing, Brent had contacted a fishing guide prior to the trip. Dates booked to meet up with the crew of Elva Fishing Charters, everything was ready to go.

Big game fishing is very popular along the West Coast of Mexico, and Zihuantanejo is right in the perfect location. Through the winter months the Striped Marlin and Sailfish are very prominent off shore of Zihuantanejo and Ixtapa, and those are exactly what Brent and his wife were hoping to catch. The striped marlin is a species of marlin found in tropical to temperate Indo-Pacific oceans that spends most of its time near the surface hunting. It is a desirable commercial and sport fishing game fish with a record weight (in 1982) of 190 kg (420 lb) and a maximum length of 4.2 m (13.8 ft). The striped marlin is a high speed predator that hunts during the day in the top 100 m or so of the water column, often near the surface. One of their chief prey is sardines. The Sailfish are blue to gray in color with white underbellies. They get their name from their spectacular dorsal fin that stretches nearly the length of their body and is much higher than their bodies are thick. The sailfish is also a member of the billfish family, and as such, have an upper jaw that juts out well beyond their lower jaw and forms a distinctive spear. Their main prey are also sardines and anchovies, which keeps them near the surface of the ocean hunting for the food of choice. An extremely strong fish, they can grow to over 10 feet (3 meters) in length and weigh in over 220 pounds (99 kilograms). Departing the marina area of Zihuantanejo at approximately 8 am, Brent and Elsa and the 2 crew aboard Elva III were on their way after a short stop at the bait boat to pickup the attractive little sardines. Within minutes of departing, fishing gear was prepared and lines were trailing. Approaching a small island minutes outside of Zihuantanejo Bay, both rod’s reels began to sing ”fish on”. Jumping up, Brent and Elsa grabbed the rods and began pulling in their catch, 2 black fin tuna around 6 pounds each. No this was not the main catch of the day, but it sure got them excited.

Tuna on board, the journey continued. Approximately 20 miles offshore and 3 hours into the day, the rod was singing again, but this time it was a beauty, a STRIPED MARLIN. Brent was first up, and as the video shows, the gorgeous fish put up a fight. Playing a game of tug of war with one of these amazing fish is not easy, but this time Brent won after around 30 minutes. Wanting no more than a photo with the beast, the marlin was gently lifted aboard and a quick photo and some video footage was recorded. “OK, lets let him go” Brent asked of the crew, and as you will see, the marlin was released to fight another day. Next up was Elsa, and of course ,as always, her catch outsizes Brent’s. Elsa landed a sailfish which was approximately 7 feet long and guessed to weigh around 100 pounds. Looking at the fish she had just landed from a distance, Elsa was not keen on touching “that slimy thing” as she put it. Photos taken, the sailfish too was released to fight another day. What an amazing day on the water with a great boat crew. Elva III sport fishing also offers day boat cruises to enjoy the sunset, whale watching, or snorkeling in some of the local shallow bays. Elva III is easiest to find on Facebook if interesting in a day on the water with them. A great day was had by all.