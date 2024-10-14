Major broadband outage after 'malicious damage'

Phone and internet services are down across Nottinghamshire [PA Media]

Thousands of homes and businesses across Nottinghamshire are without telephone and internet services after the network was "maliciously damaged".

Telecommunications company Openreach said it was working to replace about 700m (2,296ft) of cable after residents reported that the network in some areas of the county went down on Sunday.

The outage is affecting 10,000 properties including businesses, which are unable to use card payment machines.

Openreach said it could take about 48 hours before everyone affected has services restored.

The network was damaged close to Trent Bridge, an Openreach spokesperson said, with the properties affected "mainly in West Bridgford and The Meadows".

Openreach added that Nottinghamshire Police had been informed.

A spokesperson for the firm said: "We're really disappointed that people living and working here are bearing the brunt of criminal behaviour and theft from our network.

"These attacks cause significant damage and unacceptable disruption to the lives of local people and put vulnerable people at risk."

