Major changes to bin collections approved

Bill Edgar - Local Democracy Reporting Service
·1 min read
Three black wheelie bins lined up in front of a wooden fence. A pile of black bags lie in the foreground of the photo.
The new rules will be in place by 2026, Durham County Council said [PA Media]

Major changes to bin collections in County Durham have been approved.

Households will receive new containers to store food waste, and follow new rules for recycling glass, from 2026.

The new measures have been approved by Durham County Council in order to reduce the number of waste containers for residents, improve operational efficiency, and improve the health and safety of the bin collection workforce.

Residents will be contacted about their collection date and provided with new containers.

Each household will receive two new bins: a small caddy for daily food waste, and a larger container for collection of food waste scraps.

The food waste containers will be collected by new, bespoke vehicles on a weekly basis, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

It is estimated the weekly food waste collection measures will cost the council around £6m, most of which should be covered by a government grant.

Residents will also be asked to put glass bottles, jars, and other glass items into the main blue-lidded recycling bin instead of a separate, bespoke caddy.

Further new bin collection measures for large businesses are also set to be introduced by March 2025.

Councillor Mark Wilkes said running the waste service in the area is a "significant undertaking".

"Our waste collection teams already empty more than a million bins a month," he said, adding: "The scale of this project therefore cannot be overstated."

Follow BBC North East on X, Facebook, Nextdoor and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

Latest Stories

  • A 12-year-old boy fatally shoots a black bear mauling his father during a hunt in western Wisconsin

    A 12-year-old boy has shot and killed a wounded black bear as it was mauling his father near their hunting cabin in the thick western Wisconsin woods. Ryan Beierman, 43, told the Minnesota Star Tribune that he was pinned beneath the 200-pound bruin on Sept. 6 when his son, Owen, fired a shot from the boy's hunting rifle. Earlier, he and Owen spotted the bear from a tree stand near Siren, Wisconsin, about 90 miles (144 kilometers) northeast of Minneapolis.

  • "We moved to tiny island with 200 inhabitants - you can only get here twice a day"

    Meet the family who live on an island only accessible twice a day and has just five children in the local school. The Mundys moved to Holy Island in late 2022 as part of a campaign to address the shrinking and aging population. Up to 800,000 people visit the island off the coast of Northumberland each year - but it has a population of less than 200 people. The tide permits crossings twice daily, with the road being underwater the rest of the time thanks to a tide which moves forward by around 40 minutes every day. Andrew Mundy, 40 and his wife, Victoria, 36, have owned the Pilgrims Coffee House & Roastery on the island for 18 years.

  • A new genetic analysis of animals in the Wuhan market in 2019 may help find COVID-19's origin

    LONDON (AP) — Scientists searching for the origins of COVID-19 have zeroed in on a short list of animals that possibly helped spread it to people, an effort they hope could allow them to trace the outbreak back to its source.

  • What Is the Biggest Cat in the World? Top 9 Species in the Wild

    Get ready to unleash your inner wild as we prowl into the heart of the animal kingdom, where the biggest cat in the world roams. And no, we're not talking about Barivel, the Maine coon who holds the record for the longest domestic cat in the world.

  • Snow risk grows after Canada records first -10C of the season

    A brief dose of Arctic air brought Canada its chilliest temperature so far this season—with snow following not far behind

  • Coast Guard marine investigators release underwater footage of the Titan submersible wreckage

    A U.S. Coast Guard hearing into the catastrophic implosion of a tourist sub en route to the Titanic wreck has released underwater footage of the stricken experimental vessel in which five people died. (AP Video produced by Rodrique Ngowi.)

  • Hurricane forecasters eye brewing system in the Caribbean

    The Atlantic hurricane season continues to sputter along and is over halfway done. So far, the number of storms (seven) is slightly below average.

  • Vast France building project sunk by sea level rise fears

    An ambitious housing project in the northwestern French city of Caen has run aground over worries that rising waters driven by climate change could make the area unlivable within the century. Conceived in the early 2010s, the development was to transform a strip of industrial wasteland between the River Orne and the canal linking Caen to the sea into 2,300 homes, as well as tens of thousands of square metres of office space.But the construction "will not happen", said Thibaud Tiercelet, director

  • These 34 creatures were recently discovered as new species. Take a look

    From 8-eyed spiders to a new species resembling a “miniature dragon.”

  • Scientists Think a Mega-El Niño Helped Spark the ‘Great Dying’

    Over 90 percent of species on Earth perished during the end-Permian mass extinction.

  • Severe storms take aim at northwestern Ontario with a tornado risk Thursday

    Back-to-back storm days have covered much of the Prairies this week, with Thursday's risk taking aim at parts of northwestern Ontario, and the threat for tornadoes on the table. Stay alert to the changing conditions

  • ‘Shocking’ loss for endangered red wolves: 5 pups die after father was hit by a car

    The litter of five highly endangered wolves was born in Eastern North Carolina in April. Their father was killed by a car on US 64 in June.

  • This is when peak northern lights activity will occur

    A busy series of northern lights activity will soon come to a peak as the sun reaches its solar maximum stage in the coming months. Several regions in the United States were treated to a multicolored light show earlier this week due to an increase in solar storm activity. Opportunities to see the northern lights are expected to increase in the coming months.

  • 4°C hotter in Paris and 2.2m in the path of flooding: France’s extreme weather only set to get worse

    The report’s authors hope it can act as a roadmap for local authorities to adapt and accelerate the green transition.

  • See the large python captured that helped a Florida man win $10,000

    Florida wildlife officials said the grand prize winner of this year's Florida Python Challenge successfully snagged 20 massive python snakes during the summer hunting competition, earning the $10,000 grand prize.

  • The best 'geographies' for AI data centers: Schneider Electric CEO

    Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing the world, but it is also rocking power grids around the world. Schneider Electric (SU.PA, SBGSY) CEO Peter Herweck sits down with Julie Hyman to address the energy demand needs from AI as more companies seek to optimize their data center infrastructures. "If you look at the data centers worldwide today, they use roughly 1.3 to 2% of the global energy. And we anticipate this to double until 2030," Herweck tells Yahoo Finance "So there is quite a need... So it is big, but it is companies like ourselves, we furnish the electrical and the cooling management and data centers. In fact, we're probably the largest in the world in this regard. And go from grid to chip and chip to cool. And it requires to find sustainable ways of doing it." Herweck emphasizes the significant role renewable and non-electric energy will have in filling these gaps as energy wants and consumption climb. "The data center expansion, in particular, when we're talking generative AI, you have more power requirement. And a lot of the companies want to do this in a sustainable way with little CO2. So they go to geographies where there is a lot of power, a lot of land available because you need to have the land and the power usage. So we would see data centers being built in geographies that we haven't seen before to learn those models, be it in Australia, be it in Japan, be it in Singapore, in the Middle East, in countries in Europe that you wouldn't think about..." For more expert insight and the latest market action, click&nbsp;here&nbsp;to watch this full episode of Market Domination Overtime. This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

  • 12-year-old son shoots and kills bear mauling his dad’s face

    The pair were on a father-son hunting trip when the attack took place

  • Methane is pitched as a climate villain – could changing how we think about it make it a saviour?

    Abating methane emissions and enhancing atmospheric removal offers an opportunity to rapidly mitigate warming.

  • Would you swim in Hudson Bay? Don't be so quick to respond

    Is Hudson Bay Canada's most ideal cold plunge? Get the details and other locations that might be better suited.

  • Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupts, spewing lava fountains

    STORY: :: Video shows lava fountains erupting from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii Island:: September 17, 2024:: Kilauea Volcano, Hawaii:: Reports say this week's activity does not threaten homes or infrastructureGeologists said the up to 10 meter (32 ft) high lava fountains created lava flows on the floor of Napau Crater.According to local media, Kilauea erupted Sunday (September 15) night in an area which is closed to the public. The volcano's activity increased early Tuesday (September 17) but did not threat homes or infrastructure, reports said.Kilauea is one of the world's most active volcanoes. In 2019, a string of earthquakes and major eruption at Kilauea led to the destructions of hundreds of homes and businesses.