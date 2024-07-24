Major changes made to Sacramento County foster care program
Following a KCRA 3 investigation, Sacramento County is implementing a number of changes to its foster care program
Following a KCRA 3 investigation, Sacramento County is implementing a number of changes to its foster care program
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear mocked the former president and his running mate with just one line.
Trump followers were in a tizzy after the former vice president thanked Biden for "putting the interests of our Nation ahead of his own" by ending his campaign.
They summed up the exchange with one mocking word.
Political scientists told BI that Donald Trump may have good reason to regret choosing JD Vance as his running mate now that Joe Biden is out of the race.
Donald Trump’s niece flipped one of the former president’s favorite lines of attack.
(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s presidential campaign has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission claiming that the transfer of Joe Biden’s $96 million campaign war chest to Kamala Harris violates the law.Most Read from BloombergWhat Initial Polling Data Show About the Trump-Harris MatchupA Six-Second Decision Shows How Harris Snapped Up DelegatesTrump Floated Jamie Dimon for Treasury Secretary, Then Denies ItHarris Has Enough Delegates to Clinch Nomination for PresidentWiz Rejects
“This is the way that Trump loses,” the conservative attorney said.
The former Trump aide’s criticism of Kamala Harris on Fox News earned a mocking response from her ex-husband.
Donald Trump called Vice President Kamala Harris “dumb as a rock” in a post on Truth Social this afternoon, part of the former president’s pivot from campaigning against President Joe Biden to attacking the favorite candidate to take his place.“Wow, just watching the Fake News, and they’re doing their very best to turn the Worst President in the History of our Country into a “Brilliant and Heroic Leader” (He was heroic because he quit!), and to turn “Dumb as a Rock” Kamala Harris from a totally
Charlamagne Tha God called out Jake Tapper during a live CNN interview discussing the presidential race in the potential Kamala Harris versus Donald Trump. The Breakfast Club co-host appeared on the cable news network with Angela Rye. Tapper asked Rye if America was ready to elect a former prosecutor as president. “Jake, I don’t even …
Many of the marquee names in Democratic politics began quickly lining up behind Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday, but one towering presence in the party held back: Barack Obama. The former president has not yet endorsed Harris; in fact, he did not mention her once in an affectionate — if tautly written — tribute to President Joe Biden that was posted on Medium shortly after Biden decided to bow out Sunday. “Joe Biden has been one of America’s most consequential presidents, as well as a dea
The former president took a shot at ABC News, which is set to host the debate in September.
North Korean state media commented on the U.S. presidential race on Tuesday, rejecting the possibility of dialogue no matter which candidate wins and dismissing former President Trump's relationship with Kim Jong Un.
"So now that Trump is the oldest person running for President — is that going to be the top news story from the media for the next several months? Or no?" — @notcapnamerica
The "Daily Show" host had been highly critical of Biden's decision to run for reelection.
A Trump pollster warned of a "Harris Honeymoon" but called for calm in an internal memo sent to the rattled campaign.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The director of the Secret Service resigned Tuesday in the aftermath of the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump that unleashed an outcry about how the agency failed in its core mission to protect current and former presidents.
Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly said that former president Donald Trump is now the oldest presidential candidate in history. He is the oldest presidential nominee. The article has been corrected. - - -Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. After weeks of intense focus on President Biden’s health and age that ended with his withdrawal from the campaign on Sunday, the script has flipped: Former presi
"What a tell," said the cohost of MSNBC's "Morning Joe."
The "Face The Nation" host said her Democratic sources gave her the lowdown on the vice president's standing as the potential nominee.