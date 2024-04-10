Major County sheriff voices concerns after 22 child abuse cases went without charges
Police said a neighbor asked them to perform a wellness check at the residence after seeing packages piling up outside.
"He could have just kept going," a witness said of Ryan Sweatt, the man charged in the death of 26-year-old Destini Decoff
Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of Ethan Crumbley, who killed four students in the 2021 school shooting in Oxford, Michigan, spoke at her sentencing hearing moments before being sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison by the judge.
It happened near Lake Pontchartrain, Louisiana cops say.
A Florida mother was sentenced Tuesday to a month in prison and three months of home confinement for stealing and selling President Joe Biden’s daughter's diary four years ago to the conservative group Project Veritas. Aimee Harris was sentenced in Manhattan federal court by Judge Laura Taylor Swain, who called the Palm Beach, Florida, woman's actions “despicable.” Harris pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in August 2022, admitting that she received $20,000 of the $40,000 that was paid by Project Veritas for personal items belonging to the president's daughter, Ashley Biden.
Jennifer Pan was found guilty of first-degree murder and attempted murder in Canada. She's the subject of the documentary, "What Jennifer Did."
“I’m a good kid, I get A’s in school, I play football,” the teen can be heard telling police officers in body camera footage.
A court in Germany on Wednesday sentenced a 30-year-old man to 13 years in prison for attempted murder for injecting mercury into his 1-year-old daughter’s foot. The man's girlfriend was sentenced to 12 years in prison for taking part in the crime. The German news agency dpa reported that the man, from the small town of Springe near the city of Hannover, wanted to take revenge on the child’s mother, who had left him shortly after the girl’s birth.
The 25-year-old man was named as the suspect following the fatal attack on Saturday
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man was executed Tuesday for killing his cousin and her husband nearly two decades ago in an attack that left the couple’s 4-year-old daughter home alone and unharmed. Brian Dorsey, 52, was pronounced dead at 6:11 p.m. after a single-dose injection of the sedative pentobarbital at the state prison in Bonne Terre, Karen Pojmann, communications director for the Missouri Department of Corrections, said in an email. It was the first execution in Missouri this year
A Calgary man who drove over his wife with a U-Haul and left her to die alone in the middle of a snow-covered road had his second-degree murder conviction overturned and is now guilty of manslaughter, the province's top court ruled Tuesday.Ronald John Candaele killed Melissa Blommaert on Feb. 10, 2020.Following a trial in 2021, Candaele was convicted of second-degree murder when the judge found the killer intended to drive over his wife causing injuries that he would have known were likely to le
Mr Trump’s attorney Todd Blanche made the embarrassing mistake when he was trying to subpoena former District Attorney Supervising Rackets Investigator Jeremy Rosenberg in March
James and Jennifer Crumbley apologized to the parents of the Oxford High School shooting victims before being sentenced to prison
A former Virginia elementary school administrator was indicted last month and charged with eight felony counts after a 6-year-old student brought a gun to school and shot his teacher last year.
Six former Mississippi law enforcement officers who tortured two Black men for hours were sentenced in state court Wednesday to 15 to 45 years in prison.
GANDER, N.L. — A dental surgeon who allowed a correctional officer to extract four teeth from a sedated inmate in central Newfoundland was granted an absolute discharge by a Supreme Court judge on Tuesday. Justice Melanie Del Rizzo told a courtroom in Gander, N.L., that although Dr. Louis Bourget violated his position of authority and trust, convicting him of a criminal offence and putting him in custody would serve neither the dentist nor the public. "I acknowledge that Dr. Bourget made a terri
Toronto police are searching for two suspects who allegedly defrauded an elderly couple out of $13,000 by impersonating a police officer.In a news release, police say an elderly couple received a phone call in January from someone claiming to be a police officer. The release says the victims were told their credit cards were fraudulently used and the couple needed to turn the cards over to them.The victims were told a courier would pick up the credit cards, police say, and the victims were advis
The Florida Highway Patrol recovered an AR-15 and a 9mm from 22-year-old Taylon Nichelle Celestine's vehicle
Newly released bodycam footage reveals the mayhem that unfolded in a residential neighborhood when Chicago police fired as many as 96 bullets toward a man during a traffic stop, killing the 26-year-old and raising questions about whether officers used excessive force.
The man who was behind the wheel in a crash in downtown Vancouver three years ago, killing a baby and seriously hurting her father, has been acquitted on all charges. Kristen Robinson reports.