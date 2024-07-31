Major crash Wednesday morning shuts down parts of Texas 114 near DFW Airport, police say
A major crash Wednesday morning shut down parts of Texas 114 near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.
Irving police said on social media around 6:40 a.m. that they were working a major accident between Esters Boulevard and Freeport Parkway. All traffic was being forced to exit at Esters.
Police asked motorists to avoid the area while they clear the accident.
