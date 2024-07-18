'Major damage': Vandalism at federal immigration minister's office in Montreal

MONTREAL — An investigation is underway after the Montreal constituency office of federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller was vandalized overnight, police said Thursday.

Outside, windows were smashed and walls were defaced with paint and graffiti. Montreal police Const. Sabrina Gauthier said there was also "major damage" inside the office, located in the city's Sud-Ouest borough.

Miller said on X that he condemns the criminal act, adding that no one who works in the office was injured. He said his bureau would return to serving constituents as soon as it was safe.

"This is a criminal act, which I condemn unequivocally," Miller wrote, adding both local police and the RCMP have been informed.

Police say they think the ongoing Israel-Palestinian conflict is likely at the root of the vandalism. Pro-Palestinian protesters have frequently demonstrated in front of Miller's office over the past days and weeks.

"We live in a democratic country. Every individual has the full right to protest, to express their opinions, and to make their discontent heard," Miller said.

"However, no matter the point of view, nothing can excuse vandalism and the endangerment of others. These are no longer peaceful protests."

Montreal police reported no arrests on Thursday morning, but said the investigation was just starting and officers will be checking surveillance video and gathering forensic evidence.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2024.

The Canadian Press