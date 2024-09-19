Major discount chain is closing a Johnson County location. Sales go until its last day

Big Lots is closing more locations nationwide, including one in Olathe.

The Ohio-based discount retailer, selling home goods and more, will shut down the 140 S. Clairborne Road location. Its last day will be Nov. 24, employees told The Star.

“Store closing” signs hung in its windows Thursday afternoon.

The Johnson County closure is part of a second wave of mass closures this year. Earlier this summer, Big Lots said it would close hundreds of stores across the country.

In July, locations at 13637 Washington St. in south Kansas City and 7533 State Ave. in Kansas City, Kansas, announced they would close, though employees at both locations did not know when the last day of business would be.

Now, the company has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and is closing dozens more stores, Nexstar reported this month.

Big Lots still has locations in the Northland at 4826 N. Oak Trafficway, in Lee’s Summit at 901 E. Langsford Road, in Shawnee at 7408 Nieman Road, in Blue Springs at 603 S.W. U.S. Highway 40, and in Independence at 4201 S. Noland Road.

The Olathe location is currently offering up to 20% off merchandise.