Major fire and blackouts in Ukraine as Russia targets energy infrastructure

Russia targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in an overnight missile and drone attack causing a major fire and blackouts, Kyiv officials said.

Ukrainian forces shot down three ballistic missiles and 25 of the 26 drones launched in the attack on nine regions across the country, Ukraine’s air force commander said.

Regional officials in the northeastern Sumy region bordering Russia said an energy facility was hit, causing blackouts for 72 settlements and more than 18,500 homes and businesses.

Energy workers rushed to repair the damage, the regional administration said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukrainian energy facilities have come under nearly daily bombardment over the past six months as the war grinds on following Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

An industrial facility was attacked in the western Ternopil region during the latest bombardments, and a fuel reservoir was hit, officials said.

Ukrainian television showed huge columns of black smoke rising over Ternopil and regional authorities urged people to stay indoors.

Viktor Ustenko, a deputy head of the Ternopil regional administration, said over 90 firefighters were involved in efforts to extinguish the fire.

“The situation is fully under control,” Mr Ustenko said.

An attack on Kyiv was repelled without major damage or casualties, city officials said.

Moscow has continued airstrikes since Ukrainian forces began an incursion into Russia’s Kursk region on August 6. The operation marks the first time since World War Two that a foreign army has been fighting inside Russia.