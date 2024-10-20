Major flood hits Roswell

Storyful

A storm brought record-breaking rain to Roswell, New Mexico, on Saturday evening, October 19, as authorities declared a flash flood emergency warning overnight.Nearly 6 inches of rain fell in Roswell on Saturday, breaking the previous record held since November, 1901.Footage published by Michelle Alexander showed a large amount of water inside her home. “I have lost everything I own. I never would have imagined,” she wrote on X.Alexander told Storyful she was sat on her bed surrounded by floodwater when contacted.New Mexico State Police said all roads leading in and out of Roswell were closed due to flash flooding. Credit: Michelle Alexander via Storyful