Major flood hits Roswell

- Storyful
Home Flooded After Storm Brings Record-Breaking Rain to Roswell
A storm brought record-breaking rain to Roswell, New Mexico, on Saturday evening, October 19, as authorities declared a flash flood emergency warning overnight.Nearly 6 inches of rain fell in Roswell on Saturday, breaking the previous record held since November, 1901.Footage published by Michelle Alexander showed a large amount of water inside her home. “I have lost everything I own. I never would have imagined,” she wrote on X.Alexander told Storyful she was sat on her bed surrounded by floodwater when contacted.New Mexico State Police said all roads leading in and out of Roswell were closed due to flash flooding. Credit: Michelle Alexander via Storyful
- The Weather Network
Popular Caribbean tourist spots could be in trouble as they brace for Nadine
The system became Nadine before making landfall in Belize on Saturday
- The Wrap
Justin Trudeau Testifies That Russia Funded Tucker Carlson and Jordan Peterson in Support of Their Anti-Vax Covid Claims | Video
The Canadian prime minister made the allegations under oath at the nation’s Foreign Interference Commission The post Justin Trudeau Testifies That Russia Funded Tucker Carlson and Jordan Peterson in Support of Their Anti-Vax Covid Claims | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
- BuzzFeed
Americans Are Sharing The "Culture Shock" Moments They Had While Traveling To Another State, And As A Californian, Some Of These Are Wild
"Most people don't say excuse me — they just shove you out of the way. I don't plan on going back..."
- The State
Friday, Oct 18: National Hurricane Center’s update on the Potential Tropical Cyclone
Here’s the latest on the Potential Tropical Cyclone
- BuzzFeed
Americans Are Naming The US States They Avoid, And Sorry If You Live There Because It's Scathing
"The only reason anyone lives there at this point is out of spite for God..."
- The Weather Network - Video
First major atmospheric river hits parts of B.C.
A low-pressure system sweeping into British Columbia will tap into a moisture-laden Category 4 atmospheric river to wring out extensive rainfall and flooding across portions of the province.
- CNN
Exclusive: Inside the prison that executes people for supplying cannabis
Though he is provided with a straw mat, Matthew says he prefers to sleep on the concrete floor of his cell in the maximum-security wing of Singapore’s Changi Prison.
- CBC
B.C. sees power outages, flooded roads as atmospheric river hits
An atmospheric river battering B.C. brought flooding, road closures, power outages and event cancellations in parts of the province on Saturday. Saturday was also the last voting day in the B.C. election, and some polling stations were temporarily closed due to power outages, although they later reopened.The storm affected the South Coast and southern Interior, and social media was flooded with videos of water pooling on roads — at times the water level exceeding the height of car tires — and of
- CBC
Homeowner reported missing amid mudslide in Coquitlam, B.C.
Rescuers in Coquitlam, B.C., are searching for a missing homeowner in the Mount Burke area after they say torrential rain triggered a mudslide and washed away one residence. The slide came down around noon PT on Saturday, striking a home in the 4200-block of Quarry Road and sending it down the mountainside, Coquitlam Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Young told CBC News. When his team arrived, Young says they found the road turned into a muddy river and high-voltage hydro lines blocking their entrance
- The Canadian Press
Man who vowed to ride out Florida hurricanes on his boat is arrested in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The man who gained social media fame with TikTok posts as he was riding out two hurricanes in his boat has been arrested in Tampa, Florida.
- People
Rosie O'Donnell's Daughter Faces Felony Child Neglect, Drug Possession Charges: 'Sadly This Is Not New for Our Family'
The comedian's eldest daughter, Chelsea Belle O’Donnell, was arrested in Wisconsin on Sept. 10
- CBC
Woman charged with 1st degree murder in west end shooting
A woman has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting in Toronto's west end last month after being wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. On Sept. 6, Toronto police said Stacey Downey, 36, of Toronto, was wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the death of Triston McNally, 37. Toronto police said they were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue W. and Times Road around 6:20 a.m. on Sept. 1 for a report of a shooting.When officers arrived, they found McNally with gun
- The Canadian Press
Israeli footage showing the last minutes of Hamas leader's life sets off a debate over his legacy
The world’s final glimpse of Hamas’ leader was rough and raw, showing him wounded and cornered as he sat in a bombed-out Palestinian home and faced down the Israeli drone filming him, hurling a stick at it.
- PA Media: UK News
Danger to life ‘likely’ in Storm Ashley’s 80mph winds, Met Office warns
The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning ahead of the first named storm of the season, which is set to hit the UK on Sunday.
- The Weather Network
Sudden chill brings risk for October snows to Alberta
A steep temperature drop will precede a risk for accumulating snow across the province through early this week
- CBC
5 teens charged in Vaughan sex assault: York police
Five teenage boys have been charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault that took place not far from Canada's Wonderland in Vaughan.All five male youths are from Hamilton, York Regional Police said in a Friday news release. They face two criminal charges each: sexual assault and forcible confinement. Police said three were arrested on Oct. 11, while the other two were apprehended this week. York officers were called to the area of Norwood Avenue and Jane Street, near the theme park, aro
- Moneywise
Homeowners are stuck in this Florida city damaged by violent weather — many want to sell, but buyers are scarce
Some are feeling trapped.
- Global News
At least one dead after quadruple shooting in Brampton
There's a major criminal investigation underway tonight in the suburban city of Brampton, Ont., west of Toronto. One woman is dead, struck multiple times in an early-morning shooting that left three others injured. Homicide investigators spent the day combing the scene in an industrial park trying to understand what happened. Sean O'Shea reports.
- People
Man Who Went Viral as 'Lieutenant Dan' amid Hurricane Milton Arrested on Allegations of Trespassing in Tampa Park: Police
Joseph John Malinowski was arrested Friday after officers warned him to leave a Tampa, Fla., park the day before, a Tampa Bay Police spokesperson tells PEOPLE