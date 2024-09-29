Major Flooding Swamps Asheville After Hurricane Helene

Streets were swamped in Asheville, North Carolina, after heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Helene brought flooding to the city on Friday, September 27.

Footage filmed by X user @Thee_K_B shows extensive flooding in the River Arts District, with the uploader saying, “Posting from the downtown library’s WiFi connection because no cell, no internet, no water and most without power”.

Governor Roy Cooper confirmed that at least ten people were killed in North Carolina due to Helene.

He also said that more than 200 people had been rescued from floodwaters across the state.

Flash flood emergencies were issued for the region on Friday, with warnings still in place on Saturday. Credit: @Thee_K_B via Storyful

