Major gas outage leaves Ratby couple cooking on single hob

Christine and Jeffrey Smart said they just wanted to be able to cook a decent meal

A couple said they have been left preparing their meals on a single hob for weeks after a major gas outage in Leicestershire.

Hundreds of households had boilers, gas fires and cookers declared unsafe after a burst main flooded gas pipes in Ratby and Kirby Muxloe.

Severn Trent has already replaced 306 boilers and 117 hobs affected by the outage in January.

However, Jeffrey and Christine Smart are still waiting for their new cooker.

Mr and Mrs Smart, from Ratby, were among hundreds of residents told not to use their appliances when they were waterlogged during the outage.

Water from flooded gas pipes entered the couple cooker making it unusable

Severn Trent has been paying to replace affected items, but the Smarts said it would cost £1,100 to replace their five-hob cooker, and the company has only offered £800.

They are using a single hob cooker while they try to resolve the dispute over the cost.

Mrs Smart, 74, said: "I've just had enough now. It has gone on for so long.

"We are used to having a Sunday lunch but that has been out [of the question] for the last few weeks.

"It has been a lot of hassle and I'm fed up with it."

Mr Smart, 84, said: "I want this to be done with. It's not our fault.

"It's seven weeks since we have a proper meal to speak of and I'm fed up with it."

Temporary heaters, socks and blankets were handed out to those without gas during the ourage

More than 2,500 homes in Ratby and Kirby Muxloe were left without gas after after pipes were flooded on Tuesday, 30 January.

Gas firm Cadent pumped thousands of litres of water from pipes and it took a week to restore supplies to all affected homes.

Leicestershire County Council declared a major incident as residents were left without heating and hot water.

County councillor for Ratby, Ozzy O'Shea, said the Smarts were among "25 to 30" families still waiting for replacement cookers.

"The situation is disgraceful," he said.

"I don't think Severn Trent is dealing with people fairly. They should be paying the full costs not leave anyone to dip into their savings."

Locals queued to collect temporary heaters at Ratby Village Hall during the outage

A Severn Trent said it was prioritising replacing the appliances of vulnerable customers and those still without heating.

"We remain fully committed to supporting people with faulty appliances in Ratby and Kirby Muxloe," a company spokesperson said,

"Whilst our legal liability is to replace an appliance at its value when it stopped working, we've chosen to go above this to replace boilers and hobs on a new-for-old basis, and these claims have been the vast majority of what we've had.

"Many boilers have been replaced as new, and other appliances will be reimbursed depending on the age of the item, in line with our legal obligations.

"While we will reimburse 70% as a minimum on other appliances, customers can go straight to their insurer for replacements if preferred and may be able to get the full cost covered."

