Major highway partly collapses as Australian floods worsen

"Record" rainfall is set to continue across the state's north [Supplied]

Sections of a major Australian highway have been washed away, as flooding in Queensland worsens.

The torrential rainfall in the state's north has claimed one life so far and forced thousands to flee their homes, with communities in Townsville, Ingham, and Cardwell among the hardest hit.

"Record" downpours are set to continue, authorities say, with parts of the region already experiencing more than 1.3m (4.2ft) of rain since Saturday, causing dams and rivers to overflow.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese - who was briefed about the response efforts on Monday - said that the disaster had bought out "the best of Australians".

"I've seen Australians helping one another in their time of need," he wrote on X, adding that the "threat from floodwaters" would persist in affected areas for days.

Efforts to get rescue teams to some of the worst-hit towns and cities have been hampered due to the collapse of parts of the Bruce Highway - a major piece of infrastructure connecting Brisbane to the state's regional centres which is longer than the road between London and Warsaw.

The Queensland Trucking Association told the ABC that the damage - which caused a bridge to cave in - could add an extra 700km (434 miles) to key driving routes, slowing down the delivery of critical supplies.

Queensland's Premier David Crisafulli offered his condolences to the "tight-knit" town of Ingham - where a 63-year-old woman died in a rescue attempt after a State Emergency Service (SES) dinghy capsized on Sunday.

"We are deeply sorry for their loss," he told reporters, adding that he would travel to north Queensland later Monday.

He also urged all residents located in the so-called "black-zone" of the floods - which includes six Townsville suburbs - to not return home, due to the ongoing threat posed by the nearby Ross River.

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said the area received six months of rainfall in three days, while the Townsville Local Disaster Management Group warned that 2,000 homes could be inundated, some up to the second floor, as water levels rise.

The persistent deluge - which is gradually easing according to weather reports - has swollen waterways throughout the region. Major flood warnings remain in place for communities along the Hebert, Ross, Bohle, Horton, and Upper Burdekin rivers.

Emergency responders have continued working around the clock, with the SES receiving 480 calls for help overnight Sunday into Monday and performing 11 swift water rescues. Widespread power outages continue to be reported though, making it impossible for some communities to call for assistance.

SES Deputy Commissioner Shane Chelepy urged people to stay vigilant and check on their neighbours wherever possible. He added that some 400 people were now being housed in evacuation centres across Townsville, Ingham, and Cardwell.

Located in the tropics, north Queensland is vulnerable to destructive cyclones, storms, and flooding.

But climate scientists have warned that warmer oceans and a hotter planet are creating the conditions for more intense and frequent extreme rainfall events.

Meteorologists say the current floods could be the worst to hit the region in more than 60 years.