Major incident over canal toxic chemical spill

A major incident has been declared after a toxic chemical spill in a canal in Walsall.

Members of the public are being to avoid an extended area of the canal and towpaths from the Walsall lock flight to the lock flights at Rushall/Ryders Green and Perry Barr.

Walsall Council leader Garry Perry confirmed that sodium cyanide had been spilled into the water.

He said: "We understand your alarm, of course we want to do all we can to take the right precautionary measures to protect individuals."

There was a potentially serious risk to people or their pets' health if they were exposed through direct physical contact with the water, council officials said.

Sodium cyanide dissolves in water and can have serious adverse health effects for those who come into direct physical contact with it, stressed the council.

Anyone exposed to the water who felt unwell should seek medical advice through the NHS 111 service, or phone 999 in an emergency, a Walsall Council spokesperson said.

An area of canal to test had been identified, and it was hoped the exclusion area could be reduced as soon as possible, the authority said.

When the spill was discovered on Monday, it had gone directly into the stretch of canal from Spinks Bridge, Walsall, down to Birchills Street Bridge.

Public Health England (PHE) describes sodium and potassium cyanide as white crystal like solids with a faint almond odour.

Both are used in industry for metal cleaning, plating and extraction, and photography. They can also be used to make other chemicals.

Exposure to cyanide salts can cause headache, nausea, dizziness, nervousness, confusion, changes in heart rate and drowsiness, according to PHE.

It can also cause a loss of consciousness, fitting, vomiting and low blood pressure.

Mr Perry said there would be an ongoing investigation into the spill, with regular updates through the day each day as more information became available.

Water testing would take place, he said, adding that there were lots of partner agencies involved in the major incident response.

Precautionary measures would be reduced as soon as the impact was clearer, and it was known what needed to be done to make the canal and surrounding towpaths safe, the leader added.

