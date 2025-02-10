Major M25 project causing severe congestion is delayed by ‘extreme weather’

A £317 million M25 project which has caused severe congestion for several years has been delayed by around nine months because of “extreme weather”.

National Highways said its work to improve Junction 10 of the motorway in Surrey, initially scheduled to end this summer, will now not finish until spring next year.

The Government-owned company insisted this “does not mean continued heavy congestion” and “in practical terms most road users will not be affected”.

National Highways senior project manager Jonathan Wade said ‘we are already seeing some of the benefits of this project’ (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The project, which started in summer 2022, will increase the number of lanes at Junction 10, which is one of the UK’s busiest and most dangerous motorway junctions.

National Highways senior project manager Jonathan Wade said: “Periods of extreme weather in 2024 delayed some elements of our work but since then we’ve worked hard to recoup that time and still complete the on-road elements on schedule.

“We are already seeing some of the benefits of this project, which will help reduce congestion, create a smoother flow of traffic and provide safer journeys for thousands every day.”

Steve Gooding, director of motoring research charity the RAC Foundation, said: “Motorists who’ve grown used to the queues and closures associated with this scheme must now brace themselves for another summer, autumn and winter of discontent as the completion of work slips into 2026.”

National Highways also announced it will close the motorway for two out of three weekends next month to allow the demolition and removal of two old bridges as part of the scheme.

The motorway will be closed between Junctions 10 and 11 from 9pm on Friday March 7 and 6am on Monday March 10, and over the same period a fortnight later.

Among the people affected will be many of those travelling to, from and between the UK’s two busiest airports, Heathrow and Gatwick.

There were fears of severe congestion on diversion routes along A-roads during weekend closures in 2024, but many drivers heeded warnings to stay away, meaning long hold-ups were avoided.

Mr Wade said: “This is the final block of closures on the M25 as this scheme nears completion.

“We were grateful to drivers who listened to our advice during the three weekend closures last year and I’d again urge them to only use the motorway if their journey is absolutely necessary.

“Unfortunately, it’s simply not possible to carry out this scale of infrastructure improvement, which will benefit millions of people in the long term, without there being some degree of short-term disruption.

“We have spent months planning these closures, but they will still cause significant congestion and delays, so we are asking road users to allow extra time and use alternative routes where possible.

“Please follow our official diversion routes and not information from satnavs.”

National Highways is concerned that satnavs could direct some drivers on to minor roads after leaving the M25, creating gridlock in residential areas.

Mr Gooding added: “The fact that drivers are being promised no more closures after March this year will bring some glimmer of sunshine – in return they’ll be hoping fair weather sees the scheme finished to its revised schedule, if not sooner.”

The March 2024 closure was the first planned daytime shutdown of the M25 since it opened in 1986.